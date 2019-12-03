NBA DFS: James Harden and best FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Tuesday, Dec. 3

Tuesday's NBA schedule features the top five teams in the Western Conference all in action. With each team fueled by prominent superstars, you can look forward to a deep NBA DFS player pool. There's plenty on the line in daily Fantasy basketball tournaments and cash games on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, making choosing the right NBA DFS stacks extremely important. Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Lou Williams could be among popular NBA DFS stacks on Tuesday with the Clippers hosting the Trail Blazers in a game whose over-under is a healthy 231.5. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis could also be popular NBA DFS picks with the upstart Mavericks favored by four over the Pelicans. Before you finalize your NBA DFS strategy, see the optimal NBA DFS strategy from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. Now, he's off to a blistering start to the 2019-20 NBA season, cashing on both sites on Tuesday's Opening Night 2019 and then following that up with returns as high as 20x on DraftKings the next night. Overall, his lineups have cashed a whopping 60 percent of the time so far on DraftKings and FanDuel. Anybody following him has seen huge returns. Now he's turned his attention to Tuesday's NBA DFS slate and you can see his lineups over at SportsLine.

For Tuesday, we can tell you McClure is high on Rockets shooting guard James Harden ($12,000 on FanDuel, $12,500 on DraftKings). If there were any concerns that Harden's numbers might suffer with Russell Westbrook also demanding the ball, they've been quickly alleviated by a career year from the former NBA MVP.

Harden is leading the league in scoring for the third year in a row, averaging a career-high 38.9 points per game. And he's coming off a 60-point performance against the Hawks on Saturday. Harden scored 60 on just 24 shots, shooting 16-of-24 from the floor, 8-of-14 from beyond the arc and 20-of-23 from the free-throw line. On Tuesday, he'll go up against a Spurs defense that ranks last in the NBA in turnovers forced and gave up 132 points to the Pistons on Sunday.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy Tuesday also includes rostering Magic small forward Terrence Ross ($4,700 on FanDuel, $5,100 on DraftKings), who is averaging 14.5 points per game in his last 10 games. Ross has seen incredibly consistent minutes all season and he's gotten up at least 10 shots in 12 of the 17 games he's played. That's led to him scoring in double-figures 13 times this season and getting to at least 10 points in nine of the last 10 games. Against a Wizards defense that ranks 22nd in the NBA in DraftKings points allowed to shooting guards/small forwards, Ross has the potential to go off on Tuesday night and provide his fifth return of at least 6x on DraftKings and FanDuel this season.

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.