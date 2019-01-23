NBA DFS: James Harden and best picks for Jan. 23 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

NBA DFS players have Wednesday, Jan. 23 circled on the calendar because there are 10 games on the main slate, which begins at 7 p.m. ET. James Harden, Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic and Kyrie Irving are some of the most expensive players, and the NBA injury report will certainly come into play this evening as well with big names like Anthony Davis (finger), Kawhi Leonard (rest) and Chris Paul (hamstring) among the players who are out. Others such as Ben Simmons (illness) and Andre Drummond (concussion) are listed as game-time decisions. Before locking in any rosters for tournaments on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, first check out what Mike McClure has to say. He's a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career and his top NBA DFS picks, lineups and advice can help you navigate tonight's large slate.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure is off to a blistering start, cashing his first five lineups on DraftKings to open the season, as well as producing multiple other optimal lineups that have led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 15x on DraftKings.

For Wednesday's slate, McClure is banking on Rockets guard James Harden at $13,500 on FanDuel and $13,400 on DraftKings. Even though he comes at a steep price this evening, McClure believes Harden is worth it because of how consistently he puts up massive numbers. He's scored at least 30 points in 20 consecutive games, and he's regularly piled up 70 and 80 points on both DFS sites during this run. Don't hesitate to pay up for him this evening as he takes aim at the Knicks, one of the worst scoring defenses in the league.

Part of his NBA DFS strategy for Wednesday includes targeting Celtics center Aron Baynes ($3,700 on FanDuel, $3,500 on DraftKings), who returned 8x value on FanDuel against the Grizzlies last week and gets an extremely favorable matchup against the Cavs tonight. Al Horford is expected to get the night off for rest, so Baynes should see plenty of time on the floor and has a great chance to return value.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up big numbers who has a dream matchup on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to return 30, even 40 points on both sites, and he comes at a price lower than you would expect. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.