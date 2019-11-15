NBA DFS: James Harden and optimal FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Friday, Nov. 15

With 16 teams taking the court on Friday, the NBA DFS player pool is overflowing with talent. The Indiana Pacers face the Houston Rockets in one of the most anticipated games of the slate. The grand experiment of pairing James Harden and Russell Westbrook in Houston has been a rousing success so far, as Harden leads the NBA in scoring and Westbrook is going for 21.4 points per game. Malcolm Brogdon has been stellar for the 7-4 Pacers, scoring 20.7 points and dealing 8.5 assists per game. Should Harden, Westbrook, Brogdon or Sabonis be among your top NBA DFS picks for Friday? Should Harden and Westbrook be among the NBA DFS stacks to target? And which daily Fantasy basketball value picks exist on Friday? Before locking in your NBA DFS strategy and lineups for any tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. Now, he's off to a blistering start to the 2019-20 NBA season, cashing on both sites on Tuesday's Opening Night 2019 and then following that up with returns as high as 20x on DraftKings the next night. Overall, his lineups have cashed a whopping 80 percent of the time so far on DraftKings and 60 percent on FanDuel. Anybody following him has seen huge returns. Now he's turned his attention to Friday's NBA DFS slate.

For Friday, we can tell you McClure is high on Harden ($12,500 on FanDuel, $12,300 on DraftKings). Harden leads the league with 38.2 points per game and is sixth with 8.2 assists per game. He has turned it up in the Rockets' five straight victories, including a 47-point, seven-assist, six-rebound effort against the Clippers on Wednesday that returned 6.1x on DraftKings. Harden and the Rockets face the Pacers on Friday, a team improving on defense but still allowing 104 points per game.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes stacking Harden with Rockets center Tyson Chandler ($3,800 on FanDuel, $4,000 on DraftKings). Chandler has been largely quiet in a reserve role, but that will change Friday. The 19-year veteran is slated to get his first start of the season against the Pacers, as Clint Capela (head) is unavailable. Chandler earned 16 minutes Tuesday against the Clippers, recording five points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

