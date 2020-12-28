The first full week of the 2020-21 NBA season opens Monday with five games on the NBA DFS slate that feature some of the brightest NBA DFS stars in the game. Defending NBA Rookie of the Year Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies head to Brooklyn to take on Kevin Durant and the Nets in a 7:30 p.m. ET game. And Damian Lillard leads the Portland Trail Blazers into Los Angeles to take on LeBron James and the Lakers at 10 p.m. ET.

Although Morant, Durant, Lillard or James would eat ups large portion of your NBA DFS salary cap, they also likely come with significant production. Do you invest big on one of the big stars for your NBA lineups, or do you tinker your NBA DFS strategy to incorporate players that could feature stronger matchups? Before entering a NBA DFS tournament like the $700K Monday Shootaround on DraftKings or the $600K Monday NBA Clutch Shot on FanDuel, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Monday, Dec. 28 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, Dec. 28

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Monday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Detroit Pistons point guard Delon Wright at $4,600 on DraftKings and $4,200 on FanDuel. The career role player is on his fourth team in seven years, but is flourishing early in the Motor City. Wright is averaging 12 points, four rebounds and four assists in two starts so far this season. That includes a 19-point, six-rebound, four-assist effort in 42 minutes of a double-OT loss to Cleveland on Saturday.

Wright earned valuable minutes playing beside Derrick Rose in Detroit's backcourt, and scored all seven points in the Pistons' second overtime session. The 28-year-old Wright has earned 30.5 minutes in two games this season, and continues to outperform rookie guard Killian Hayes. McClure figures that, even if Wright doesn't pop for another 35-point NBA DFS effort like he did Saturday, he is in line for valuable daily Fantasy basketball production Monday.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Houston Rockets shooting guard James Harden at $11,200 on DraftKings and $11,500 on FanDuel. Harden showed absolutely no signs of rust despite being a late arrival to camp and playing in only two preseason games. Harden went off for 44 points and 17 assists in Saturday's loss to the Trail Blazers.

Saturday's 17 dimes tied Harden's career high, and was good for an insane 79 NBA DFS points on DraftKings. And even though Harden still wants out of Houston, NBA DFS owners can rest assured that he will continue to produce at a high volume. Monday sees Harden and the Rockets take on the Nuggets, a team that ranks 25th this season against Harden's position and one that is 0-2 giving up 122.5 points per game.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Monday, Dec. 28

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Monday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Dec. 28? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.