Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is clearly one of the NBA's bright young talents, but he also has frequently proven to fluctuate as a boom-or-bust type of player to this point of his career. Last Sunday, he made just 2-of-14 shots and finished with eight points in a loss to Denver. He followed that up with a 32-point showing against Washington on Tuesday night. What version of Gilgeous-Alexander will show up on Thursday in a big game at Brooklyn, and is he a smart bet to include in your NBA DFS lineups?

When Oklahoma City hosted Brooklyn in mid-November, he shot 57 percent from the field and scored 23 points with six rebounds. Gilgeous-Alexander has primarily played point guard this season for the Thunder, and Brooklyn has been a bottom-10 Fantasy defense against opposing point guards on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. The Nets are in the midst of a five-game stretch over seven days, and head coach Steve Nash could be mindful of the minutes his top players get tonight against OKC, which has the fourth-worst record in the league. Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Wednesday, McClure included Spurs guard Dejounte Murray as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Murray logged his seventh triple-double of the season, and finished with 32 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds to return 73.5 points on DraftKings and 69.5 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, January 13

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Thursday is Nets superstar James Harden at $10,700 on DraftKings and $10,000 on FanDuel. Harden sandwiched a night off against Portland (knee hyperextension) between a 26-point, 12-assist outing against San Antonio on Sunday and a 25-point, 16-assist performance against Chicago on Wednesday. Those two games appeared to mark the end of a mini-slump Harden was in last week, when he averaged 17.7 points, seven rebounds and six assists over three games.

The Nets host Oklahoma City on Thursday night, and Harden should be looking for a better performance than he had in Brooklyn's last meeting with the Thunder on November 14. He only hit 38.5 percent of his shots and scored 16 points, but he did have 13 assists and three steals in a 120-96 win. In OKC's last game against Washington, they allowed point guard Spencer Dinwiddie to go off and score 22 points with 10 assists in a 122-118 Wizards victory.

Another key in McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Trail Blazers combo guard Dennis Smith Jr. ($4,000 on DraftKings, $4,400 on FanDuel). Portland's back court is in disarray with CJ McCollum (lung) and Damian Lillard (abdomen) out indefinitely, and Anfernee Simons out for tonight due to a death in his family. Smith's most recent significant action came last Friday, when he scored 10 points with four assists in just over 17 minutes on the floor against Cleveland.

With a limited sample size to draw from when considering Smith Jr., it's important to keep his effectiveness in mind during the select opportunities he's had. For example, when it comes to the share of stats he has been taken while he has been on the floor, he is close to career-high levels in assist, rebound and steal percentages. Expand that into a likely appearance in tonight's starting lineup, and Smith Jr. has some of the highest Fantasy upside in Thursday's NBA DFS player pool.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, January 13

