The Monday night NBA DFS slates see four games providing eight teams' worth of talent to the NBA DFS player pool. Among the superstar potential NBA DFS picks in action will be Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the Bucks against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. ET. And Stephen Curry leads the Golden State Warriors into action against LeBron James and the defending world champion Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET.

Should Antetokounmpo, Doncic, Curry or James be part of your NBA DFS strategy on Monday? And what other players should you choose for daily Fantasy basketball tournaments, 50-50s and cash games on websites like DraftKings and FanDuel? Before finalizing any NBA DFS picks for Monday, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Monday, Jan. 18 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, Jan. 18

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Monday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Nets guard James Harden at $10,800 on DraftKings and $10,300 on FanDuel. Harden is averaging 25.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 10.8 assists per game through nine appearances this season. And his Nets debut was spectacular, as Harden scored 32 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished 14 assists Saturday against the Magic.

Although Harden and teammate Kevin Durant recorded 15 turnovers, their chemistry and potential were apparent from the start. Harden not only became the first player in NBA history to record a triple-double in his debut with a team, his monster effort was worth over 79 daily Fantasy basketball points on DraftKings. Whether or not Kyrie Irving (personal) returns Monday when Brooklyn plays host to Milwaukee, McClure believes Harden is worth every penny for your NBA DFS rosters.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Mavericks guard Luka Doncic at $11,000 on DraftKings and $11,200 on FanDuel. Doncic is fourth in the NBA with 28.3 points per game, second with 9.4 assists per game and is also pulling in 10.2 rebounds per outing. Doncic is also aiming to equal his 36-point, 16-rebound, 15-assist effort against Chicago on Sunday.

Doncic overtook Michael Jordan on the NBA's all-time triple-double rankings with his 29th Sunday against the Bulls, and recorded his best performance of the season from long range with six 3-pointers. That performance was worth was worth an insane 87.5 NBA DFS points on DraftKings. Doncic and the Mavericks take on the host Raptors on Monday, a team ranked 28th against his position this season, which means the all-around Dallas superstar could be in for another outrageous NBA DFS effort.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Monday, Jan. 18

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Monday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Jan. 18? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.