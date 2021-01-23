The 2020-21 NBA season continues with seven games on Saturday and there is big money on the line in NBA DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on FanDuel and DraftKings. Kevin Durant has had no issue getting his shots up alongside co-stars James Harden and Kyrie Irving. Durant is averaging 34 points per game in the four contests since the Nets traded for Harden to make their Big Three complete and has averaged over 60 daily Fantasy points per game in both formats over his last three starts.

However, affording stars like Durant, LeBron James, Stephen Curry or Luka Doncic means that you'll have to find some low-cost options in the NBA DFS player pool to create the necessary salary cap space. With several NBA injuries and coronavirus protocols holding out players throughout the league, which role players are bound for big minutes on Saturday night and belong in your NBA DFS lineups?

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, Jan. 23

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Saturday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Rockets center DeMarcus Cousins at $5,100 on DraftKings and $4,900 on FanDuel. The four-time NBA All-Star has primarily been a role player for the Rockets but, with Christian Wood (ankle) out, he stepped into the starting lineup on Friday night and played nearly 33 minutes, yielding 15 rebounds and seven assists to deliver an 8x return on his DraftKings price.

And the upside for Cousins in a starting role is even higher than that ROI might indicate. Cousins shot just 2-for-16 from the floor on Friday night and the silver lining to that miserable offensive performance is that he got up 16 shots and he's highly unlikely to struggle to that extent again.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Harden at $10,500 on DraftKings and $10,200 on FanDuel. Harden is averaging 26.5 points, 12.3 assists and 8.3 rebounds per game since the trade to Brooklyn and has worked well with Irving and Durant as the trio combined for 96 points, 24 rebounds and 23 assists in their only game where all three played on Wednesday.

Harden and the Nets will take on a Heat squad that is without Jimmy Butler (coronavirus protocol), Tyler Herro (neck) and others on Saturday and that will leave Harden matched up with reserves like Gabe Vincent and Max Strus. Those matchups should lead to a more assertive Harden on the offensive end and his renewed distribution skills in Brooklyn make him a high-upside play.

