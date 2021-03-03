Wednesday's 10-game NBA DFS slate has the potential to make savvy NBA DFS owners thousands of dollars in tournaments, 50-50s and cash games on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Among the star-studded NBA DFS picks taking the court include Portland's Damian Lillard, who leads the Trail Blazers against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers also take the court on Wednesday, heading north to take on De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, March 3

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Wednesday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Nets guard James Harden at $11,000 on DraftKings and $11,200 on FanDuel. Harden is averaging 25.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 11.0 assists per game. That includes a 30-point, 14-rebound, 15-assist triple-double on Monday against the Spurs.

Harden's seventh triple-double of the season was huge in the overtime victory against San Antonio, as he delivered 80 points on DraftKings as a result. Harden has been a daily Fantasy basketball machine in recent outings, averaging almost 63 on DraftKings in his last nine games. Harden will be out for revenge against the Rockets, his former team, on Wednesday and is in line for a potentially epic performance.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Raptors guard Kyle Lowry at $8,100 on DraftKings and $8,200 on FanDuel. Lowry is posting 18.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game this season. That includes a 20-point, 11-rebound, 10-assist effort on Friday against the Rockets.

Lowry's impressive triple-double was needed for both Toronto fans and his NBA DFS owners, as he finished with over 58 points on DraftKIngs for the effort. Lowry has been on fire recently, delivering 21.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists in his last 10 games. Lowry and the Raptors get the woeful Pistons on Wednesday, a matchup McClure loves in all NBA DFS formats.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, March 3

