Finding the right matchup to exploit in NBA DFS tournaments can be the difference between winning big or going home with nothing. And with the NBA playoffs starting next week, teams are being extremely cautious with their star players. For instance, Rockets guard Russell Westbrook (quad) has already been ruled out of Houston's matchup against Indiana. Meanwhile, Joel Embiid (ankle), Tobias Harris (ankle), Victor Oladipo (ankle) and Steven Adams (lower leg) are all questionable entering Wednesday's NBA DFS slate.

Injuries to these star players could open the door for role players like Ben McLemore, Austin Rivers and Glenn Robinson III.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings.

On Tuesday, McClure was all over Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard as one of his top NBA DFS picks. The result: Lillard erupted for a game-high 61 points while adding eight assists, five rebounds and a steal. Anybody who built lineups around him was well on the way to a strong return.

For Wednesday, McClure is high on Pacers guard Aaron Holiday at $4,000 on FanDuel and $7,800 on DraftKings. Holiday enters Wednesday's matchup against Houston averaging over 34 minutes on the court in his last six outings.

With Domantas Sabonis (plantar fasciitis) still out of the lineup, Holiday should continue to log meaningful minutes against the Rockets on Wednesday. Holiday has scored double-digit points in three of his last six games, which includes an impressive double-double against the 76ers. The Rockets rank 22nd in the league in scoring defense (114.7 ppg), so this is an ideal spot to roster Holiday as one of your core NBA DFS picks and look for a big return.

McClure's NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Rockets guard James Harden at $16,800 on DraftKings and $10,800 on FanDuel. Harden sat out of Tuesday's game against the Spurs, which appeared to be more of a precautionary move to get him some rest as the playoffs approach. McClure projects that he'll be back in the lineup on Wednesday against the Pacers.

Through five games in Orlando, Harden is averaging 35.8 minutes per game, which he's translated to averages of 33.4 points, 8.6 assists and 7.6 rebounds. He's also had a ton of success against Indiana already this season, recording 44 points, eight rebounds and five assists in his last meeting against the Pacers.

