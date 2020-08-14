Watch Now: The Opinionated 7-Footers: Should the Lakers be concerned about the Blazers? ( 2:03 )

The NBA regular season concludes on Friday with four games on the schedule in Orlando. Building NBA DFS lineups will come with some challenges since the eight teams don't have much on the line. All of them are already locked into their first-round matchup, so finding the top NBA DFS picks will, in many cases, involve figuring out which stars will be on the floor, and which depth players will see increased minutes.

Where is the value in the Friday NBA DFS player pool? And how should you craft your NBA DFS strategy for this slate? Before entering any NBA daily Fantasy tournaments on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, top picks and player pool from Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He's returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

On Thursday, McClure was all over Blazers guard Damian Lillard as one of his top picks. The result: Lillard erupted for 42 points, 12 assists, three rebounds and two steals -- returning a whopping 72 points and well over 6x value on DraftKings. Anybody who built lineups around him was well on the way to a strong return.

Now, he's turned his attention to Friday's NBA schedule. Head to SportsLine to see his optimal NBA DFS picks.

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Friday

For Friday, McClure is high on Rockets guard James Harden at $11,500 on both sites. Harden has put up massive numbers in Orlando, averaging 35.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, 8.7 assists and three steals per game. Daily Fantasy players have seen huge returns, including two games where he's gone off for over 80 points on DraftKings.

Houston will be without Russell Westbrook (quad) in its Friday matchup against the Sixers, meaning Harden should be able to put up massive numbers again, even if he doesn't play the entire game. Confidently lock him in as one of your top NBA DFS picks for Friday's slate.

McClure's NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Pacers point guard T.J. McConnell at $3,900 on FanDuel and $4,200 on DraftKings. The Arizona product should see plenty of minutes with several Indiana players sitting, potentially including point guard Malcolm Brogdon (neck).

McConnell has returned at least 5x value on DraftKings four times in Orlando, including over 8x against Houston on Wednesday. That's the type of performance McClure is expecting from him against the Heat on Friday, making him a strong choice for NBA DFS lineups.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups on Friday

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who are DFS pro Mike McClure's top picks for NBA DFS lineups on Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the top NBA DFS picks and player pool from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.