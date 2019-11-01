NBA DFS: James Harden and top FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Friday, Nov. 1

NBA DFS players have plenty to look forward to on Friday, with a classic rivalry and a matchup of two Western Conference contenders among the most interesting games. First, the New York Knicks head north to take on the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Knicks are 1-4 thus far and look to avenge a 118-95 loss to Boston last Saturday, but are getting 18.2 points per game from rookie R.J. Barrett. Boston is 3-1 and enjoying 24.5 points per game from Kemba Walker, who scored 32 in the Celtics' Saturday win against the Knicks. Is Walker or Barrett the better bet for your daily Fantasy basketball picks? The second game features the 3-1 Los Angeles Lakers visiting the 3-1 Dallas Mavericks at 9:30 p.m. ET. Should Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic be among your top NBA DFS picks for Friday? Before locking in your NBA DFS strategy on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, you need to see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say.

For Friday, we can tell you McClure is high on Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond ($9,500 on FanDuel, $10,100 on DraftKings). Drummond is off to a fast start for the Pistons this season, matching a career-high with 32 points in Detroit's season-opener against the Pacers and averaging 21.0 points per game so far, nearly seven over his career average. Drummond is also cleaning up the glass, as his 17.4 rebounds per game are almost four boards per game over his career average. Drummond and the Pacers get the 1-4 Bulls on Friday night, a team that is on a three-game losing streak. He will match up with Wendell Carter, Jr., who is nursing a sore thumb that could limit him defensively.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy on Friday also includes rostering Houston Rockets point guard James Harden ($11,000 on FanDuel, $11,200 on DraftKings). The Beard has been sensational so far this season, averaging an NBA-best 36.8 points and 8.8 assists per game. Harden is coming off an otherworldly 59-point performance against the Wizards on Wednesday, every point of which was needed in a 159-158 victory. Harden and the Rockets head to Brooklyn to take on the Nets, where he will face off with Kyrie Irving (35.3 points per game) in a game with an over-under of 240.5, the highest of the night.

