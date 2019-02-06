NBA DFS: James Harden and top picks for Feb. 6 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

Seven games are on the NBA DFS main slate on Wednesday, Feb. 6, with Warriors vs. Spurs and Wizards vs. Bucks among the most intriguing matchups. Anthony Davis is among the most expensive players on both FanDuel and DraftKings, but he's listed as questionable with a finger injury. NBA trade rumors, meanwhile, continue to swirl involving Davis and other stars around the league, so setting lineups on Wednesday will come with some challenges. Before figuring out if players such as James Harden, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic are worth paying up for this evening, first be sure to check out the top NBA DFS picks from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings and his advice and optimal lineups can help you navigate Wednesday's slate.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure is absolutely rolling through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple optimal lineups that have led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings.

For Wednesday's slate, McClure is banking on James Harden at $14,000 on FanDuel and $12,600 on DraftKings. Harden continues to roll up eye-popping numbers as he went off for his 20th 40-point effort of the season against the Suns on Monday. Those type of numbers are becoming the norm for the MVP candidate. He's averaging 38.8 points per game in his last five outings, while also going off for 9.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game during that span. Expect nothing different tonight against a Sacramento team ranked 27th in the league in scoring defense.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy for Wednesday includes targeting San Antonio small forward Davis Bertans ($4,300 on FanDuel, $4,100 on DraftKings), who is set to return big value with Derrick White (heel) expected to miss a matchup at Golden State. Bertans has returned at least 5x value on FanDuel in three of his last five outings, so he's a top NBA DFS value pick for Wednesday.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up big numbers who has a dream matchup on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on both sites, and he comes at a lower price than you would expect. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.