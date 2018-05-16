NBA DFS: James Harden and top Warriors-Rockets picks for May 16 FanDuel and DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

Before you set your DFS lineups for Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on DraftKings or FanDuel on Wednesday, May 16, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and rolled through the NBA season, cashing huge on numerous tournament and cash game rosters.



He was able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Tuesday, McClure built his roster around Cavaliers forward LeBron James at $14,500 on FanDuel and $12,100 on DraftKings. The result: James dropped a triple-double with 42 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds -- returning over 78 points on DraftKings.



For Wednesday's single-game slate involving Game 2 of Warriors-Rockets, McClure loves Warriors guard Klay Thompson at $6,700 on FanDuel and $5,900 on DraftKings.



In Monday's road victory over the Rockets, Thompson recorded 28 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals, producing over 40 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in for Wednesday's slate.



McClure is also loving Rockets guard James Harden at $12,300 on FanDuel and $10,400 on DraftKings.



He gets an ideal matchup against a Warriors squad that has struggled to guard him. In Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, Harden exploded for 41 points, seven assists and four rebounds, producing over 55 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. And he has scored over 55 points on DraftKings in six of his last eight games, so take advantage of this matchup and watch the points roll in.



McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has a dream matchup on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to score 50, even 60 points. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



