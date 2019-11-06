NBA DFS: JaMychal Green and top FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Wednesday, Nov. 6

After serving a two-game suspension for his role in a fight with Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, Philadelphia center and NBA DFS stud Joel Embiid returns Wednesday night as the 76ers attempt to rebound from their first loss of the season. Without Embiid's paint presence, the 76ers fell at the Suns on Monday night. Should Embiid be among your top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday? Embiid won't be the only force on the court in Utah, as Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell and center Rudy Gobert are also regularly dynamic. Which of these stars are the right choices for your NBA DFS stacks on Wednesday? And which daily Fantasy basketball picks can sink your night? Before locking in your NBA DFS lineups for any tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings on Wednesday, listen to what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He's off to a blistering start to the 2019-20 NBA season, cashing on both sites on Tuesday's Opening Night 2019 and then following that up with returns as high as 20x on DraftKings the next night. Overall, his lineups have cashed a whopping 80 percent of the time so far on DraftKings and 60 percent on FanDuel. Anybody following him has seen huge returns. Now he's turned his attention to Wednesday's NBA DFS slate.

For Wednesday, we can tell you McClure is high on Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns ($11,100 on FanDuel, $10,000 on DraftKings). Towns returns from a two-game suspension for his role in a brawl with 76ers star Joel Embiid last Wednesday night eager to provide the 1-5 Timberwolves the offense he flashed. Towns averaged 32 points and 13.3 rebounds in his first three full games of the season, which would put him second in the league in scoring and third in rebounding. Towns is shooting 54.4 percent from the field and 52.9 percent from three-point range, both over his career averages. Towns and Minnesota travel to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, a team he torched for 33 points and 23 rebounds late last season.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy on Wednesday also includes rostering Los Angeles Clippers power forward JaMychal Green ($4,000 on FanDuel, $3,900 on DraftKings). As Clippers star Kawhi Leonard (load management) is sitting out his second game of his team's eight so far, Los Angeles will be looking to Green to help pick up the scoring slack.

Green excelled in Leonard's first missed game of the season, last week at Utah, scoring 23 points and grabbing eight rebounds in a season-high 27 minutes. The sixth-year veteran is averaging 10.3 points overall this season, but his output should be much higher against the Bucks on Wednesday. Jump on Green as one of the top NBA DFS value picks of the entire slate.

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.