The 2021 NBA Playoffs roll on Monday with a doubleheader of Game 4s that see one team facing elimination and one team trying to even the series. Wizards guard Bradley Beal led the NBA in scoring for much of the season, and will need another big game for Washington to stave off elimination against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET. Another one of the more popular NBA DFS picks for Memorial Day to consider will be Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, who will try to even the series for Memphis against Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Should Beal, Embiid, Morant or Mitchell be part of your NBA DFS lineups on Monday? And what other players should you keep in mind for tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on FanDuel and DraftKings?

And on Sunday, McClure included Suns center Deandre Ayton as one of his top picks. The result: Ayton went off for 14 points and 17 rebounds to produce over 42 points on DraftKings and over 43 points on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, May 31

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Monday is Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. at $5,400 on DraftKings and $5,700 on FanDuel. Jackson delivered 14.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game during the regular season. He went for nine points, nine rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal Saturday against the Jazz.

Jackson's effort Saturday was good for over 28 NBA DFS points on DraftKings and over 29 on FanDuel, and came in just 27 minutes of action. It was his second straight game over 20 NBA DFS points on DraftKings, and third in a row on FanDuel. McClure is banking on Jackson posting another productive effort Monday against Utah, and likes him in all NBA DFS formats.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy for Monday includes rostering Wizards forward Rui Hachimura at $4,600 on both DraftKings and FanDuel. Hachimura averaged 13.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in the 2020-21 season. He delivered 10 points, five rebounds and a steal Saturday against the Sixers.

Hachimura is averaging 11 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in the series against the Sixers in the Eastern Conference first-round matchup. He also clearly prefers the friendly confines of the Verizon Center, scoring 1.9 points more per outing at home than he does on the road. With a pivotal Game 4 up Monday and the potential of a Philadelphia sweep looming, expect Hachimura and the Wizards to pull out all the stops.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Monday, May 31

