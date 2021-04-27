On Tuesday, the Houston Rockets will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in a matchup of the NBA's two worst teams. However, those teams' records have no bearing on NBA DFS as there some pretty good options on both teams' rosters. Karl-Anthony Towns is having one of his typical 20-10 seasons as he's averaging 24.7 points, 10.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. For Houston, Christian Wood is having the breakout season that many predicted as the 25-year-old is averaging 21.0 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. With just six games on the NBA's Tuesday schedule, both Towns and Woods will be among the most coveted players for NBA DFS lineups.

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday is Celtics guard Marcus Smart at $6,600 on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The two-time All-Defensive selection has worked on his offense as well and is averaging career-highs of 13.6 points and 5.5 assists per game. Smart enters Tuesday's game vs. the Thunder on an 11-game streak of double-digit points, his longest streak of the season.

The Celtics will be shorthanded on Tuesday as both Jayson Tatum (ankle) and Kemba Walker (rest) will not play. They are two of the top three scorers on Boston, so players like Smart will be called upon to help fill that scoring void. The 27-year-old out of Oklahoma State has shown that he's up to the task as he has four games this season with at least 20 points despite missing one-third of the season due to injury.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy includes stacking Smart with forward Jaylen Brown ($8,400 on DraftKings, $8,100 on FanDuel), who returned from a two-game absence to score 20 points and grab eight rebounds on Sunday vs. the Hornets. Like Smart, Brown will benefit from Boston's injuries and he will get all of the shots he can handle vs. the Thunder. Brown made his first All-Star Game this season and is averaging career-highs of 24.4 points and 3.4 assists per game to go along with 5.8 rebounds.

Brown seems to relish the challenge of playing without Tatum as he always takes his game up a notch when his fellow All-Star sits. In the six games this season in which Brown has played but Tatum has not, the Cal product is averaging 29 points per game, including scoring 42 points vs. the 76ers in January. That marked Brown's career-high and he showed why he was the third overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. Brown gets a great matchup on Tuesday vs. an Oklahoma City team in which he scored 25 points in just 30 minutes of action when they last met in March.

