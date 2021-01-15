Two of the best young players in the NBA square off Friday as part of the eight-game NBA DFS slate. Dallas' Luka Doncic, who is going for 27.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game, leads the Mavericks in a road test against Giannis Antetokounmpo (26.2-10.1-5.5) and the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET. Another matchup that features potential NBA DFS picks for Friday sees Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks taking on Donovan Mitchell and the host Utah Jazz at 9 p.m. ET.

Should Doncic, Antetokounmpo, Young or Mitchell be a part of your NBA DFS strategy Friday? And what other talent from the NBA DFS player pool should you consider for daily Fantasy basketball tournaments, 50-50s and cash games on websites like DraftKings and FanDuel? Before finalizing any NBA DFS lineups for Friday, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Friday, Jan. 15 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Friday, Jan. 15

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Friday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Celtics guard Jaylen Brown at $5,600 on DraftKings and $6,900 on FanDuel. Brown is eighth in the NBA scoring 26.3 points per game, and is also pulling down 6.2 rebounds and dishing 3.5 assists per outing. Brown notched a double-double in his last outing, scoring 27 points and grabbing 13 rebounds along with five assists, on Jan. 8 against the Wizards.

Brown has missed the last three scheduled Celtics games, which have all been postponed, due to COVID-19 restrictions. And while he is listed as questionable heading into Friday's game against the Magic along with several other Boston players, it is assumed that he will clear protocols and play. Having gone for over 54 daily Fantasy basketball points on DraftKings in each of his last two games, McClure believes that Brown should be a huge part of your NBA DFS strategy Friday.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker at $4,400 on DraftKings and $5,500 on FanDuel. The second-year pro from Virginia Tech is scoring 11.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists in eight games this season. That includes a huge 37-point, eight-rebound effort Wednesday against the Clippers.

With Lonzo Ball (knee) out and Eric Bledsoe (eye) out against the Clippers in their last outing, Alexander-Walker earned his first start of 2020-21 -- and made the most of it, dropping career highs in both points and rebounds. That was good for over 52 NBA DFS points on DraftKings, and showed what kind of upside he has given the opportunity. Ball is out and Bledsoe is questionable for Friday's game against the Lakers, and McClure sees another great chance for Alexander-Walker to rack up huge NBA DFS return for a low investment.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Friday, Jan. 15

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Friday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Jan. 15? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.