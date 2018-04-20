NBA DFS: Jaylen Brown and top picks for April 20 DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA Playoff action on Friday, April 20, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and rolled through the NBA season, cashing huge on numerous tournament and cash game rosters.
He was able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.
On Thursday, McClure rostered Pelicans guard Rajon Rondo at $7,000 on FanDuel. The result: Rondo had a double-double with 11 assists -- returning a series-high 43.5 points on FanDuel. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a profitable NBA DFS night.
For Friday's three-game slate of Cavaliers-Pacers, Raptors-Wizards and Celtics-Bucks, McClure is all over Celtics guard Jaylen Brown as a value play at $6,800 on FanDuel and $6,500 on DraftKings.
Brown has had a historic postseason, becoming the youngest player in Boston history to score 30 points in a playoff game. In two wins over Milwaukee in the NBA Playoffs 2018, Brown has a combined 50 points, nine rebounds and five assists.
With Kyrie Irving on the shelf, the Celtics will continue looking to Brown for offense as they try to take a commanding 3-0 lead.
Another player McClure loves for both sites on Friday: Raptors guard Delon Wright, who is $4,600 on FanDuel and $4,500 on DraftKings.
Wright has also been a standout this postseason, recording a combined 29 points and seven assists through two games against Washington. His average in both categories is way up over his regular-season numbers.
Both performances have returned approximately 30 points on DraftKings and FanDuel, but his price remains well under $5,000. Lock him in your lineup and look for more big productivity at an affordable price.
McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has a dream matchup on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to score 50, even 60 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups for Friday's NBA Playoff games from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and cashed multiple tournament rosters this season.
