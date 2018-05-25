NBA DFS: Jayson Tatum and top Cavs-Celtics picks for May 25 FanDuel and DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

Before you set your DFS lineups for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals on DraftKings or FanDuel on Friday, May 25, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and rolled through the NBA season, cashing huge on numerous tournament and cash game rosters.



He was able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



Last time these teams met on Wednesday in the NBA Playoffs 2018, McClure built his roster around Cavaliers forward LeBron James at $14,500 on FanDuel and $12,100 on DraftKings. The result: James filled up the stat sheet with 26 points, 10 rebounds and five assists -- returning 47 DK points. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a profitable night.



For Friday's single-game slate involving Game 6 of Celtics-Cavaliers, McClure loves Celtics center Aron Baynes at $3,900 on FanDuel and $3,700 on DraftKings.



In Boston's Game 5 victory over the Cavs, Baynes was inserted back into the starting lineup and recorded six points, seven rebounds and three blocks, producing over 20 points on DraftKings and FanDuel, all for practically free. Plus, he's scored at least 20 points on DraftKings and FanDuel in three of his last five games against Cleveland. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in for Friday's slate.



McClure is also loving Celtics forward Jayson Tatum at $7,000 on FanDuel and $6,800 on DraftKings.



He gets an ideal matchup against a Cavs squad that has struggled to guard him. In Game 5, Tatum exploded for 24 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals -- returning over 51 points on FanDuel and DraftKings.



McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has a dream individual matchup on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to score 40, even 50 points. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup on Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups for Friday's NBA playoff game from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and cashed multiple tournament rosters this season.