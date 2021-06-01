The Big Three for the Brooklyn Nets have been as good as advertised in their 2021 NBA Playoffs series against the Celtics as Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden are all averaging over 24 points per game. Durant leads the trio with 34.8 points per game and Brooklyn has a 3-1 series lead over the undermanned Celtics, who are missing Jaylen Brown (wrist) and could be without Kemba Walker (knee) in Game 5. With Brooklyn getting so much from its star players, the team has managed just fine with only one other player averaging more than 6.0 points per game. That player is sharpshooter Joe Harris who has been one of the undervalued NBA DFS picks by knocking down 53.6 percent of his 3-pointers on the way to 14.3 points per game.

With all of the open looks he gets, Harris ($5,100 on DraftKings, $5,000 on FanDuel) could be a cheap option for Tuesday's NBA DFS lineups.

And on Monday, Wizards forward Rui Hachimura was one of the top picks. The result: Hachimura went off for 20 points and 13 rebounds to return over 9x value on both DraftKings and FanDuel.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, June 1

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday is Celtics forward Jayson Tatum at $10,000 on DraftKings and $10,800 on FanDuel. Tatum has been carrying the Celtics over the last two games as he poured in 50 points in Game 3 and then 40 points in Game 4. His 90 points over the last two games are the most by any player in Celtics postseason history over a two-game span.

The Celtics will continue to be overly reliant on Tatum for Tuesday's NBA DFS action as the team is even more shorthanded than they started the playoffs as. Brown (wrist) has already been ruled out for the season, but Walker (knee) and Robert Williams (ankle) are both doubtful for Game 5. Tatum is someone who scored 60 points in a game a month ago so that figure is not outside the realm of possibilities as he'll be aiming to keep the Celtics' season alive.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy for Tuesday includes rostering Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic ($7,100 on DraftKings, $7,500 on FanDuel), who is averaging 13.3 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game this series. Nurkic is listed on the injury report with a thumb contusion, but is expected to be available for Game 5.

After averaging under 24 minutes per game during the regular season, the Bosnian big man is now playing 29 minutes per game in the postseason as he's a better matchup versus Nikola Jokic than Enes Kanter is. Nurkic's solid play against his former team is a continuation of what he did during the regular season against Denver.

He averaged 14 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in two regular-season games versus the Nuggets, which were the only team he hit all of those totals against all year.

NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, June 1

