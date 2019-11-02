NBA DFS: Jeff Teague and best FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Saturday, Nov. 2

NBA DFS tournaments on Saturday evening will focus on the seven games tipping at 7 p.m. ET or later with Sixers vs. Blazers, (10 p.m. ET) and Raptors vs. Bucks (8 p.m. ET) among the maquee matchups on the NBA schedule for Saturday. With FanDuel running a $400K Saturday NBA Clutch Shot and DraftKings hosting a $400K Excellent 8's tournament, there's a lot on the line as NBA DFS players make the call on big names such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Andre Drummond, Damian Lillard, Kyrie Irving and Bradley Beal. The NBA DFS player pool, however, won't include Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid, both of whom will be sitting out due to suspension. Before setting your own NBA DFS strategy, be sure to see the top NBA DFS picks, lineups and advice from daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. Now, he's off to a blistering start to the 2019-20 NBA season, cashing on both sites on Tuesday's Opening Night 2019 and then following that up with returns as high as 20x on DraftKings on Wednesday. Then, he cashed on every lineup he gave SportsLine members on Thursday and Friday, and cashed with ease again on Monday and on Halloween. Anybody following him has seen huge returns. Now, he's turned his attention to Friday's NBA DFS slate.

For Saturday's slate, we can tell you McClure is high on Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond ($10,300 on FanDuel, $10,100 on DraftKings). The NBA's most consistent double-double machine has posted at least 10 points and 10 rebounds in every game this season. And in his last two games, he's even crossed the 20-20 threshold. Against the Bulls on Friday, Drummond added to his 25 points and 24 rebounds with three blocked shots, two steals and two assists to provide nearly a 7x return on DraftKings and FanDuel despite his lofty price.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy on Saturday also includes rostering Timberwolves guard Jeff Teague at $5,700 on FanDuel and $5,900 on DraftKings. The 31-year old out of Wake Forest is off to a strong start to the season, averaging 13.5 points and 5.5 assists per game.

He'll take on a big role Saturday as well with Towns on the bench due to his suspension. He'll also be aided by a matchup against the Wizards, a team giving up 119 points per game. The Rockets went off for an insane 159 points against Washington in their last matchup, so there should be plenty of opportunities for Teague, who comes at a reasonable price, to return value.

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.