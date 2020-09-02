Watch Now: Nuggets To Take On Clippers In Western Conference Semifinals ( 2:33 )

James Harden and Russell Westbrook are both among the most expensive players in the NBA DFS player pool as the 2020 NBA Playoffs roll on Wednesday with two games on the schedule. They're proven daily Fantasy basketball studs, but they'll run up against an Oklahoma City Thunder team who've won three of the last four games against Houston. Are Harden and Westbrook strong NBA DFS picks for contests such as the $500K Shootaround on DraftKings or the $500K NBA Clutch Shot on FanDuel?

Or should you avoid them and build NBA DFS lineups around other big names like Chris Paul, Giannis Antetokounmpo or Bam Adebayo, who filled the stat sheet with 12 points, 17 rebounds, six assists and two steals against the Bucks in Game 1? Before finalizing your NBA DFS strategy for Wednesday, be sure to see what Mike McClure has to say. He's won almost $2 million in his career as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NBA DFS advice, core lineup picks and player pool can help you crush Wednesday's slate.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings.

He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He's returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

On Tuesday, McClure was all over Celtics forward Jayson Tatum as one of his top picks. The result: Tatum erupted for 34 points, eight rebounds and six assists -- returning over 50 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. Anybody who followed his NBA DFS advice was well on the way to a winning lineup.

Now, he's turned his attention to Wednesday's NBA DFS slate.

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Sept. 2

For Wednesday's NBA playoff slate, McClure is high on Rockets forward Robert Covington at $5,900 on DraftKings and $6,300 on FanDuel. Despite the tough matchup on paper, McClure loves Covington's upside against the Thunder because he's had tremendous success against Oklahoma City over the last three games.

In fact, Covington enters Wednesday's Game 7 matchup averaging 18 points, six rebounds, 2.7 steals and 1.7 blocks in his last three outings against the Thunder. He's also accounted for more than 40 points on DraftKings in each of his last two games, and you can look for that type of production again on Wednesday.

McClure's NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Heat guard Jimmy Butler at $8,300 on DraftKings and $9,000 on FanDuel. Butler put the Heat on his back in Miami's Game 1 victory over Milwaukee, finishing with 40 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Over his last five games in the bubble, Butler is averaging 23.8 points, five rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 steals per game. Butler has been putting up massive numbers on both DraftKings and FanDuel on a regular basis, and in what should be an offensive shootout against the Bucks, Butler's ceiling is incredibly high on Wednesday. Despite the fact he's one of the more expensive options in the NBA DFS player pool for Wednesday, Butler is still a great choice for NBA DFS lineups.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Sept. 2

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Wednesday.

So who are DFS pro Mike McClure's top picks for NBA DFS lineups on Wednesday?