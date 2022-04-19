Trae Young had his coming-out party in last year's postseason as the Hawks advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals. But the 2022 NBA playoffs aren't off to a great start for the two-time All-Star after he only managed eight points in Sunday's Game 1 loss to Miami. That total not only marked a postseason-low for Young but was also his lowest point total this entire season. Both he and the daily Fantasy basketball owners who roster him will be hoping for a bounce back performance for Tuesday's NBA DFS slate.

While Miami's defense features Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, who have combined for seven All-Defensive teams, Young does have recent success against the Heat. Just 11 days ago he dropped 35 points and eight assists on Miami, which netted him over 45 Fantasy points on both DraftKings and FanDuel. With Young at both ends of the spectrum in his two most recent games versus Miami, should he factor into your NBA DFS strategy on Tuesday? Before you lock in your NBA DFS picks for Tuesday's playoff action, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Monday, McClure listed Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Brunson finished with a career-high of 41 points to go along with eight rebounds and five assists. His performance returned 65.5 points on DraftKings and 64.1 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, April 19

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Heat forward Butler, who is listed at $8,400 on DraftKings and $8,200 on FanDuel. Butler had his typical stat-stuffing kind of performance in Miami's Game 1 win over Atlanta. The 32-year-old put up 21 points with six rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Butler's final regular season game also came versus the Hawks and he dropped 20 points in that contest. Butler is one of those players who elevates his level of play in the playoffs and he's been on quite a run dating back over the last few postseasons. Over his last 10 playoff games, he's posted two triple-doubles and another four double-doubles. He's averaged 21.3 points, 8.6 assists, 8.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals over these contests and is a must-start for Tuesday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane ($6,400 on DraftKings and $5,600 on FanDuel). Bane scored 17 points in his first postseason start and has scored in double-figures in each of his last 18 games. Initially seen as just a spot-up shooter, Bane has developed into an all-around player and has averaged 20.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.4 steals over this stretch.

Bane had a pair of 21-point games against the Timberwolves in the regular season, and he scored at least 13 points in all four regular season contests versus Minnesota. Bane is in a great position to have another solid night on Tuesday as the Wolves have struggled all season against opposing shooting guards. The Timberwolves allowed the third-most Fantasy points to opposing SGs on both DraftKings and FanDuel this season.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, April 19

