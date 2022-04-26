Last season the Atlanta Hawks were just two wins away from making the NBA Finals, but this year they are just one loss away from being eliminated from the 2022 NBA playoffs. Down 3-1 to the Heat as their series shifts back to Miami, Atlanta needs Trae Young to rediscover the shooting stroke he had in last year's playoffs. Young averaged 28.8 points during last season's run, while he's only putting up 16.5 PPG in this year's postseason. With Young struggling, who else can daily Fantasy basketball players turn to for Tuesday's NBA DFS picks?

De'Andre Hunter is leading Atlanta with 17.8 PPG this postseason and dropped a playoff career-high of 24 points in Game 4. He could be a mid-tier option for NBA DFS lineups, but is there another Hawk currently outside the rotation who could be in line for more opportunities tonight? Could someone like Kevin Knox II, who has 22 points in just nine minutes this series receive non-garbage time minutes? Before you make your NBA DFS picks for Tuesday's playoff games, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Monday, McClure listed Mavericks guard Luka Doncic as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Doncic helped put Dallas up 3-2 in its series with 33 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, returning 59.25 points on DraftKings and 54.1 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Tuesday, April 26, NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, April 26

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Heat forward Jimmy Butler at $9,200 on DraftKings and $10,800 on FanDuel. Butler is the most expensive player on FanDuel and the third-most-expensive on DraftKings and for good reason. He's yet to have an off-game in the NBA playoffs 2022 and is coming off 36 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals in Game 4 on Sunday.

Butler has operated as a point forward ever since Kyle Lowry (hamstring) got hurt in Game 3 and Lowry is out again tonight. Butler has 12 assists over the last two games, while his 30.5 PPG this postseason ranks third amongst all players. Butler has proven to the world that he's a player who elevates his game during the postseason and the numbers back that up. Over his last 13 playoff games, he's posted three triple-doubles, another five double-doubles and averaged 24.2 points and 2.1 steals.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Grizzlies G/F Dillon Brooks ($5,800 on DraftKings and $5,200 on FanDuel). Brooks had his second game with 24 points in this series when he dropped that many on Saturday, going 3-for-4 beyond the arc and adding two boards, a steal and a block.

Brooks' other game with 24 points came in Game 1, and while he had off scoring nights in the two games in between, he did contribute in other areas. In Games 2 and 3, he combined for 20 points, six assists, five rebounds and two steals. Brooks and Desmond Bane occupy the starting wing spots for Memphis and Minnesota has had trouble with the two-guard spot all year. The Wolves have allowed the third-most Fantasy points to opposing SGs on both DraftKings and FanDuel, so Brooks is in a great position going forward.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, April 26

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Tuesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.