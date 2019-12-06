NBA DFS: Jimmy Butler and best FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Friday, Dec. 6

With 20 of the 30 NBA teams in action Friday, the NBA DFS player pool is brimming with quality options. One of the best games of the night features the 14-5 Denver Nuggets against the 15-5 Boston Celtics at 8 p.m. ET. Denver is getting 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game from Jamal Murray as well as 14.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists from Nikola Jokic. Boston counters with Kemba Walker's 21.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists along with Jayson Tatum's 21.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Are those players smart choices for your Friday NBA DFS picks? And which NBA DFS stacks can lead you to victory? Before locking in your NBA DFS strategy and lineups for any tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings on Friday, see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. Now, he's off to a blistering start to the 2019-20 NBA season, cashing on both sites on Tuesday's Opening Night 2019 and then following that up with returns as high as 20x on DraftKings the next night. Overall, his lineups have cashed a whopping 60 percent of the time so far on DraftKings and FanDuel. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now he's turned his attention to Friday's NBA DFS slate. You can see his full NBA DFS lineups over at SportsLine.

For Friday, we can tell you McClure likes Miami Heat small forward Jimmy Butler at $9,100 on FanDuel, $8,100 on DraftKings. Butler is performing well in his first season in Miami, scoring 20.1 points, grabbing 6.0 rebounds and dishing 6.5 assists per game. Butler is coming off a sizzling performance against Boston on Wednesday, where he scored 37 points to go with six rebounds and four assists.

And that game came a day after going for 22-13-12 against the Raptors. Butler's six 3-pointers against the Celtics was a season high. Butler and the 15-6 Heat get the struggling Wizards at home Friday, a team that that is dead-last in the NBA defending his position. McClure knows this, and that's why he sees Butler as a difference maker for your Friday NBA DFS lineup.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy Friday also includes rostering Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Josh Okogie at $3,800 on FanDuel and $3,700 on DraftKings. Okogie will be making his second straight start Friday, as Shabazz Napier (hamstring) is still ailing.

Okogie is a versatile player who has delivered an average of 5.1 points/$1k invested in the past three Timberwolves games – including a 7.0 points/$1k outing against the Spurs on Nov. 27. Minnesota is also the rare NBA team that excels on the road, going 7-3 away from the Target Center this season. With forward Jake Layman (toe) also out Friday, more of the scoring load will fall on Okogie.

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.