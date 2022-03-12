The 2022 NBA Playoffs are just over a month away, and with the NBA play-in tournament giving more teams an opportunity to earn their way in, there are still 25 teams with a realistic shot of qualifying. That means just about every game down the stretch will have meaning, and there are seven games on the NBA schedule on Saturday night. Six of those games feature spreads of six points or fewer at Caesars Sportsbook and the expectation of close games typically means tighter minutes dispersions for NBA daily Fantasy players.

But with a loaded NBA DFS player pool including superstars like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Karl-Anthony Towns, DeMar DeRozan and Stephen Curry, there are still going to be some difficult choices to make.

On Friday, McClure listed Mavericks guard Luka Doncic as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Doncic had 30 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and two blocks, which returned 62 points on DraftKings and 56.8 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, March 12

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks on Saturday is Spurs guard Dejounte Murray, who is listed at $10,800 on DraftKings and $10,800 on FanDuel. After earning NBA All-Defensive honors in his second season and gradually earning a reputation as a solid two-way guard over the next several seasons, Murray has taken a huge leap towards stardom with an absolutely monstrous 2021-22 campaign.

The 25-year-old Washington product is averaging 20.7 points, 9.3 assists, 8.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game. He made his first NBA all-star team this year and has become one of the league's great triple-double threats, with 12 so far this season. On Saturday, he'll take on a Pacers squad that ranks 26th in the NBA in defensive rating (114.0).

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Heat wing Jimmy Butler ($8,500 on DraftKings and $8,000 on FanDuel). Butler has had at least 20 points, four rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in his last three games and that multi-category upside makes him an attractive NBA DFS option for Saturday.

On the season, Butler is averaging 21.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game and he always seems to have another gear when he's motivated. The six-time NBA all-star will take one of his former teams on Saturday, the Minnesota Timberwolves. Butler had 25 points, eight rebounds, six assists and five steals the last time the Timberwolves came to Miami late last season.

