NBA DFS: Jimmy Butler and best FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for March 4, 2020

Some of basketball's brightest young stars highlight the NBA DFS player pool on Wednesday night. Luka Doncic and the Mavericks play host to Zion Williamson and the Pelicans in a matchup that features two explosive offenses. Both New Orleans and Dallas enter tonight's matchup averaging over 116 points per game, and Doncic and Williamson will certainly be among the most popular NBA DFS picks on Wednesday night. Doncic enters tonight's contest averaging 28.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game, while Williamson has scored at least 25 points in seven of his last eight outings.

Elsewhere across the league, Carmelo Anthony, CJ McCollum and Hassan Whiteside could be among the more intriguing NBA DFS stacks when the Trail Blazers host the Wizards, a team that ranks dead last in the NBA in scoring defense. Before you enter any NBA DFS tournament like FanDuel's $300K NBA Monster or the $500K MEGA Mini-Max on DraftKings, be sure to check out the top NBA DFS picks, lineups and advice from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2M in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. He saw multiple huge cashes again early in the 2019-20 NBA season and got 2020 off to a blistering start with his optimal lineup returning at least 7x on DraftKings on three of the first five days of the new year. He's returned 4x or more multiple times since that point. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he's turned his attention to Wednesday's NBA schedule. Head to SportsLine to see his optimal NBA DFS picks. Here are five of the most expensive players in Wednesday's NBA DFS player pool:

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday

For Wednesday, McClure is high on Timberwolves center Naz Reid ($4,500 on FanDuel, $5,100 on DraftKings). Reid is coming off an impressive performance against the Pelicans in his last outing. In fact, Minnesota's rookie recorded his first double-double of his career, finishing with 13 points and 14 rebounds. Reid continues to fill in for Karl-Anthony Towns (wrist) in the starting lineup, and he's played at least 23 minutes in four of his last five games. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in for Wednesday's NBA DFS slate.

McClure's NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Heat guard Jimmy Butler ($7,800 on DraftKings, $7,500 on FanDuel.) Butler enters Wednesday's contest averaging 20.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game this season.

NBA DFS owners who have rostered Butler have seen some big rewards recently, including 35 or more points on DraftKings in 13 of his last 17 outings. In addition, Butler filled the stat sheet in his last home game against the Magic, finishing with 19 points, seven assists, three rebounds, one block and one steal. Plus, the Magic are giving up an average of 122.2 points per game over their last four contests. Lock him in as one of the top overall NBA DFS plays on Wednesday.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups on Wednesday

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup on Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA DFS optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.