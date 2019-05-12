NBA DFS: Jimmy Butler and best picks for May 12 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

Two games are on the NBA DFS main slate on Sunday, May 12, with the action tipping off at 3:30 p.m. ET. Two Game 7s are on the docket for Sunday's slate, and NBA DFS players are taking a deep look at both games to find value up and down their rosters. Nikola Jokic, Damian Lillard and Joel Embiid are among the most expensive NBA DFS options, while Zach Collins and Serge Ibaka are cheaper, high-upside options that could return massive value an an affordable price. And before entering an NBA DFS tournament like the $400K Sunday NBA Game 7 Special on FanDuel or the $555K Game 7 Spectacular on DraftKings, first check in with DFS millionaire Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career and his top NBA DFS picks, advice and optimal lineups can help your lineup separate from the pack on Sunday.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that have led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. On Friday, his lineups for Warriors vs. Rockets returned 21-30x on DraftKings. Now he's turned his attention to Sunday's two-game slate.

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Sunday is Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard at $10,400 on FanDuel. Leonard continues to impose his will in this series. He's averaging 33.7 points and 10.2 rebounds per game and has been responsible for at least 40 points on FanDuel in every game so far this series.

He's been to the free-throw line 55 times in this series and his ability to get to the rim will continue to be key to making sure he puts up the baseline numbers that will provide returns at his price. He's shooting 56.8 percent from the field for the series as well and with three games experience in a Game 7 setting, he's one of the most trustworthy options available.

Another NBA DFS pick he's all over: 76ers guard Jimmy Butler at $9,900 on FanDuel and $7,900 on DraftKings. Butler has been putting up massive numbers on both DraftKings and FanDuel on a regular basis, and in what should be highly contested matchup against the Raptors, Butler's ceiling is incredibly high on Sunday.

In Philadelphia's Game 6 victory over Toronto, Butler filled the stat sheet with 25 points, eight assists, six rebounds and two steals. He enters Sunday's showdown having scored at least 22 points in five straight games while recording plenty of rebounds and assists during that span. He has seen his role expand on the offensive end of the floor thanks to his ability to create for himself and others. Plus, he's returned at least 5x value on DraftKings in five consecutive outings. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in for Sunday's slate.

