The Chicago Bulls' pairing of two high-volume scorers in Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan has gone about as good as advertised thus far. Both had at least 30 points in their last game on Monday vs. the Hawks, and the Bulls will see Atlanta again on Wednesday. Thus, forming an NBA DFS stack with LaVine and DeRozan seems like the way to go for daily Fantasy players, especially considering the Hawks' depleted roster. Atlanta has an NBA-high of 15 players listed as out for Wednesday's game with a majority of those due to health and safety protocols.

But rostering both DeRozan and LaVine in your NBA DFS lineups won't come cheaply. So, if you opt to go with those two Bulls, then you will have to search for value elsewhere in the player pool. So what low-cost, high-upside options are out there to help you stay under your NBA DFS salary cap?

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

On Tuesday, McClure included Lakers superstar LeBron James as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: James dropped his third triple-double with 32 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. His performance returned 72.75 points on DraftKings and 67.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, December 29

One of McClure's top Wednesday NBA DFS picks is Heat forward Jimmy Butler at $9,300 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel. With Kyle Lowry (protocols) out on Tuesday, Butler ran the offense and set a new career-high with 15 assists. He also put up 25 points, eight boards, two steals and two blocks in a stat-stuffing performance.

Lowry remains out for Wednesday as do Bam Adebayo and P.J. Tucker. Missing three starters, Butler will again be called upon to operate as the team's primary scorer and playmaker, a role that suits him well. He is averaging 22.7 points and 5.7 assists this season, both well above his career averages. The five-time All-Defensive selection is also averaging 2.2 steals per game which would lead the NBA had Butler played in enough games to qualify for the leaderboard.

Another key in McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Grizzlies guard Ja Morant ($8,800 on DraftKings and $8,600 on FanDuel). Morant is coming off 33 points, four rebounds and four assists vs. the Suns on Monday, which included the game-winning basket with 0.5 seconds remaining.

The 2019-20 Rookie of the Year has an ideal matchup on Wednesday as his Grizzlies take on the Lakers who will be on the second night of a road back-to-back. Not only will he be facing a veteran team with heavy legs, but Morant had his best game of the season earlier this year vs. the Lakers. In an October game, Morant set season-highs both in points (40) and assists (10). With Memphis shorthanded without Dillon Brooks and De'Anthony Melton, look for Morant to be ultra-aggressive on Wednesday.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, December 29

