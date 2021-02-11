With 10 teams filling Thursday's NBA DFS player pool, choosing the perfect mixture of superstars and role players becomes even more of a challenge. Among the more popular NBA DFS picks to consider is Golden State's Stephen Curry, who leads the Warriors against Nikola Vucevic and the visiting Orlando Magic at 10 p.m. ET. Two of the league's top scorers square off in Portland, as Philadelphia's Joel Embiid takes on Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET.

Investing in Curry, Vucevic, Embiid or Lillard will take a significant portion of your NBA DFS budget, which means adding players that cost less but face ideal matchups is key. And the rewards are plentiful, as tournaments, 50-50s and cash games on DraftKings and Fan Duel can win thousands. Before locking in any NBA DFS lineups for Thursday's action, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball lineups from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, Feb. 11

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Thursday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon at $7,500 on DraftKings and $7,200 on FanDuel. Brogdon is scoring 21.4 points, grabbing 4.0 rebounds and dishing 6.6 assists per game so far this season. That includes a 15-point, five-rebound, six-assist night Wednesday against the Nets.

Brogdon's sharpshooting ways have seen a bit of a slump, as he began the season with at least one 3-pointer in 22 straight games but has been silent in his last three outings. Still, the five-year veteran is scoring a full seven points per game over his career marks, is delivering 1.3 steals per game, and has popped for over 32 NBA DFS points on DraftKings in his last two outings. Thursday's matchup against the woeful Pistons is another great opportunity for Brogdon to score big, and McClure likes him in all NBA DFS formats.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Heat forward Jimmy Butler on $8,400 on DraftKings and $8,700 on FanDuel. Butler is scoring 18.8 points, grabbing 6.9 rebounds and dishing 6.8 assists per game in 12 appearances the season. That includes a 26-point, eight-rebound, 10-assist effort Tuesday over the Knicks.

Butler missed several games earlier in the season due to contact tracing protocols, but has been strong when he is in the Miami lineup. Butler's complete game has been a boon for daily Fantasy basketball owners, posting over 48 points on DraftKings in each of his last six outings. Butler and the Heat get the porous Rockets on Thursday, another prime chance for the 10-year veteran to stuff the stat sheet.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, Feb. 11

