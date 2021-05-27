After posting the lowest-scoring game of his postseason career in Game 1 vs. the Suns, Anthony Davis bounced back in a resounding fashion with 34 points in the Lakers' Game 2 win. He was much more aggressive looking for his shot and the Lakers will expect a similar mindset from Davis for Thursday's Game 3. That should put the eight-time All-Star squarely on the radar for your NBA DFS strategy as the Lakers attempt to go up 2-1 in the series. Davis and the Lakers are seven-point favorites, per William Hill Sportsbook, for their Game 3 matchup with Phoenix at 10 p.m. ET.

Davis ($9,700 on DraftKings, $10,400 on FanDuel) is among the most expensive options in Thursday's NBA DFS player pool. Thus, you will need to balance out your NBA DFS lineups with some more affordable options to stay under the salary cap if you select him. With Chris Paul (shoulder) playing injured, perhaps someone like Cameron Payne ($4,800 on DraftKings, $5,300 on FanDuel) can give you a great return on investment? Before locking in any NBA daily Fantasy basketball lineups for Thursday's NBA DFS action, be sure to see the core lineup selections, player pool and NBA DFS strategy from Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

And on Wednesday, McClure included 76ers guard Ben Simmons as one of his top picks. The result: Simmons posted 22 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and two steals to return over 6x value on both FanDuel and DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Thursday is Heat forward Jimmy Butler at $8,400 on DraftKings and $9,100 on FanDuel. Butler had a near triple-double in Game 1 vs. the Bucks but then struggled in Game 2. He will look to bounce back in Miami and Butler has scored at least 20 points in his last seven home games.

At 31-years-old, Butler had the best season of his career. He ranked fifth in the NBA in player efficiency rating (26.5), while averaging 21.5 points and career-highs in assists (7.1), rebounds (6.9) and steals (2.1). Additionally, Butler has been in this position before of being down 0-2 in a playoff series and facing a must-win Game 3. Miami was in this same position in last season's NBA Finals and Butler responded in Game 3 with a legendary performance, posting 40 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds in a Heat win.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy for Thursday includes rostering Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic ($6,800 on DraftKings and $8,000 on FanDuel), who is averaging 11.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in his team's series vs. Denver. Portland also played Denver in the final regular-season game of the season and Nurkic posted 20 points and 13 rebounds in that contest.

Nurkic began his career with the Nuggets and he always takes his game up another notch when facing his former team. For his career, the big man is averaging 17.8 points per game vs. Denver which is his second-highest average versus any team. Portland coach Terry Stotts is also utilizing his center more in the postseason as Nurkic is averaging 29 minutes per game, an increase of five minutes over his regular-season playing time. Nurkic also averaged more points, rebounds and assists at home this season so you can see why McClure is high on him for Game 3.

