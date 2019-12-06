NBA DFS: Jimmy Butler and top FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Friday, Dec. 6

Among the 20 teams stocking the NBA DFS player pool Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers deliver two superstars to the table in their matchup against the host Portland Trail Blazers at 10:30 p.m. ET. Anthony Davis and LeBron James are both among the league leaders in points, with Davis going for 26.0 per game and James for 25.4 per outing. Davis leads the Lakers with 9.1 rebounds per game, and James is the NBA leader in assists with 10.8 per game. The Lakers get a Portland team that is actually outscoring Los Angeles (113.5 points per game vs. 112.3) and is getting 26.6 points and 7.4 assists per game from Damian Lillard. Are Davis, James or Lillard viable selections as part of your NBA DFS strategy Friday? And which NBA DFS stacks can lead you to victory? Before locking in your daily Fantasy basketball picks and lineups for any tournaments, cash games, or 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings on Friday, see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. Now, he's off to a blistering start to the 2019-20 NBA season, cashing on both sites on Tuesday's Opening Night 2019 and then following that up with returns as high as 20x on DraftKings the next night. Overall, his lineups have cashed a whopping 60 percent of the time so far on DraftKings and FanDuel. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

Now he's turned his attention to Friday's NBA DFS slate. You can see his full NBA DFS lineups over at SportsLine.

For Friday, we can tell you McClure likes Miami Heat small forward Jimmy Butler at $9,100 on FanDuel, $8,100 on DraftKings. Butler is performing well in his first season in Miami, scoring 20.1 points, grabbing 6.0 rebounds and dishing 6.5 assists per game. Butler is coming off a sizzling performance against Boston on Wednesday, where he scored 37 points to go with six rebounds and four assists.

And that game came a day after going for 22-13-12 against the Raptors. Butler's six 3-pointers against the Celtics was a season high. Butler and the 15-6 Heat get the struggling Wizards at home Friday, a team that that is dead-last in the NBA defending his position. McClure knows this, and that's why he sees Butler as a difference maker for your Friday NBA DFS lineup.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy Friday includes stacking Butler with center Bam Adebayo ($7,800 on FanDuel, $7,500 on DraftKings). One of the NBA's premier rebounding threats, Adebayo is grabbing 10.2 boards per game to go with 13.9 points and 4.0 assists per outing.

Adebayo scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds against the Raptors on Tuesday, and went for 17 points and 16 rebounds Sunday against the Nets. With 11 double-doubles in 21 appearances, Adebayo is a consistent NBA DFS force. He and the Heat get the Wizards on Friday, a team that is 27th out of 30 defending centers. With a quality matchup and a good price Friday, McClure figures Adebayo is worth the NBA DFS investment.

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.