The 2022 NBA playoffs begin on Saturday with four games on the schedule, and the intensity level has already been high through the NBA play-in tournament. But now the best teams in each conference enter the picture and an NBA DFS player pool full of proven players on strong teams will make for some difficult NBA daily Fantasy decisions. Affording stars like Stephen Curry, James Harden or Pascal Siakam will mean that you have to find some more affordable options for your NBA DFS lineups.

Tyrese Maxey has provided a huge boost for the 76ers and provides needed versatility as either an off-ball guard or an offense initiator, which frees up James Harden. Maxey is priced at $6,400 on DraftKings and $5,900 on FanDuel despite having averaged 23.8 points and 4.8 assists per game over his last four contests and could help open salary cap space for the bigger names.

On Friday, Clippers point guard Reggie Jackson had 27 points, eight assists, seven rebounds, two steals and a block in the play-in tournament.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, April 16

For Saturday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, who is listed at $10,600 on DraftKings and $12,000 on FanDuel. The reigning NBA MVP put together another incredible season, averaging 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game while shooting a career-best 58.3 percent from the floor.

And if his value wasn't clear enough last season, he led the Nuggets to a 48-34 record and the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference despite not having Jamal Murray or Michael Porter Jr. the entire season. Jokic had 19 triple-doubles this season and also averaged 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks per game to further boost his NBA daily Fantasy profile. He's a must-roster with a limited player pool in the postseason.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering 76ers center Joel Embiid ($10,400 on DraftKings and $11,300 on FanDuel). It was a historic season for the five-time NBA all-star as he became the first center since Moses Malone in 1982 to average at least 30 points per game (30.6) and the first center since Shaquille O'Neal in 2000 to win the NBA scoring title.

But while Malone and O'Neal did the bulk of their scoring on the block as traditional big men, Embiid is one of the crowning achievements of a game that has evolved to have centers stretching the floor and even handling the ball. Over his last four games of the regular season, Embiid averaged 40.0 points, 15.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.0 blocks per game.

