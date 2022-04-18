The Toronto Raptors lost much more than just Game 1 of 2022 NBA playoffs versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. They also potentially lost three rotation players, including two starters in Scottie Barnes (ankle) and Gary Trent Jr. (illness). Along with Thaddeus Young (thumb), all three are doubtful for Monday's Game 2 at 8:30 p.m. ET, forcing daily Fantasy basketball players to look elsewhere on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Perhaps Nick Nurse will go deep down the bench and give someone like Yuta Watanabe some playing time, which would put him onto the NBA DFS radar.

Watanabe only saw garbage time in Game 1 but he did start a game earlier this year when both Trent Jr. and Barnes did not play. In that Dec. 26 contest, Watanabe had the game of his life with career highs in both points (26) and rebounds (13). He's one of the few outside threats on Toronto's bench, so is Watanabe worthy of factoring into your NBA DFS strategy? Before you lock in your NBA DFS picks for Monday's playoff action, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups

On Sunday, McClure listed Celtics guard Marcus Smart in his top NBA DFS lineup pool on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Smart finished 20 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals. His performance returned 42.25 points on DraftKings and 40.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, April 18

For Monday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is 76ers center Joel Embiid, who is listed at $10,700 on DraftKings and $11,000 on FanDuel. Embiid didn't have to do much in Game 1 with Tyrese Maxey going off, but he still posted a double-double with 19 points and 15 boards to go along with four assists. He's now had a double-double in each of his last seven games against the Raptors.

The last time Embiid scored under 20 points was when he also had 19 in a mid-February game versus Boston. He then bounced back the next game in a huge way with 42 points, 14 rebounds and five assists. With the various Raptors injuries, the team may be forced to shuffle its rotation, thus putting inexperienced players on Embiid. The NBA's scoring champion should take advantage of these matchups and provide solid production to NBA DFS lineups.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson ($7,200 on DraftKings and $7,300 on FanDuel). After missing Game 1, Luka Doncic (calf) is doubtful to suit up tonight in Game 2, paving the way for Brunson to again operate as the primary ballhandler for Dallas. In that role in Game 1, Brunson posted 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists, setting postseason career-highs across the board.

The former Villanova star has now put up at least 22 points and five assists in three of his four games versus Utah this season. His performance in Game 1 also wasn't an outlier as he's taken his game to another level all season in games in which Doncic did not suit up. When Doncic missed 10 straight games in December, Brunson averaged 21 points, 7.4 assists and 3.5 rebounds over that stretch, so you can see why McClure is high on him for Monday.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Monday, April 18

