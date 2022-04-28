The first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs continues with a trio of games that feature dramatic storylines in each, as every series is 3-2. Every team looking to even things up is the home side on Thursday, and things get started in Toronto where the surging Raptors try to force a Game 7. Phoenix could get Devin Booker (hamstring) back for Game 6 in New Orleans, but if he could go, should he be included in NBA DFS lineups?

Utah's Donovan Mitchell also said that he is prepared to play on Thursday after hurting his quad in Game 5 against Dallas. With plenty of star power in each game, is it worth rolling the dice on names in the NBA DFS player pool that may be nursing injuries, or should you look at other options?

On Wednesday, Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was listed as one of the core NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Jokic finished as the top-scoring Fantasy player, even as Denver was eliminated by Golden State. His 30 points, 19 rebounds, eight assists and two blocks returned 70.25 points on DraftKings and 67.8 points on FanDuel.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, April 28

For Thursday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is 76ers center Joel Embiid ($10,400 on DraftKings and $10,000 on FanDuel). Embiid is playing through a thumb injury believed to have been sustained in Game 3, but he put up 20 points as part of a double-double in Game 5. During the regular season, Embiid averaged 29 points and 11.3 rebounds in three games against Toronto, and so far in the playoffs, he has come away with 24.8 points and 11.6 rebounds.

Philadelphia as a whole was out of sync in Game 5, and there should be an expectation for progression with higher stakes on Thursday. Embiid was actually better on the road this year than at home, averaged 32 points and 11.4 rebounds in away games, and shot 51.3 percent from the field. When he addressed the media about his thumb, he down-played the issue and said that it won't hinder him in Game 6.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes stacking Embiid with Philadelphia point guard Tyrese Maxey ($6,400 on DraftKings and $5,500 on FanDuel). After starting Philly's first-round series against Toronto with a bang, Maxey's production has slowed a bit over the last three. The 76ers are nearly in a must-win scenario on Thursday, and need Maxey to step up against the Raptors, who are likely to be without starting point guard Fred VanVleet (hip) for a second consecutive game.

Maxey has had a steal in each of the last four games against the Raptors, and Philadelphia outscored Toronto when it came to points off turnovers, 20-9 in Game 5. Defensive specialist Matisse Thybulle will be unavailable for Philly due to Canada's COVID vaccination requirements, making Maxey's defensive presence a more valuable Fantasy asset. In conjunction with his explosive and aggressive offensive style, he should force the issue for Philly and produce for daily Fantasy basketball owners.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, April 28

