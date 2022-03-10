The Denver Nuggets have been one of the NBA's hottest teams since the All-Star break, and they have won seven of their last eight games. One of the Nuggets that has been particularly instrumental over the last three games is point guard Monte Morris. During that stretch, Morris has averaged 18.7 points and 6.3 assists, but can he keep that up on Thursday to help your NBA DFS lineups in a tough matchup against the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET?

In two previous starts against Golden State this season, Morris has played well. In those games, he has averaged 15.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and shot 58.8 percent from the field. Is Morris a top choice in the NBA DFS player pool on Thursday with just two games on the day's schedule? Before making any NBA DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Wednesday, McClure listed Lakers superstar LeBron James as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: James posted his fifth triple-double of the season, with 23 points, 14 rebounds, 12 assists and added four blocks to return 71 points on DraftKings and 67.8 points FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, March 10

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks on Thursday is 76ers center Joel Embiid, who is listed at $10,800 on both DraftKings and FanDuel. Although the 76ers have certainly enjoyed a boost from bringing James Harden into the fold, Embiid's production has had a slight boost as well. Over his last six starts, he's averaged 30.8 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals -- all modest improvements from his pre-Harden days.

One area that has seen a significant bump for Embiid has been his free-throw opportunities. Since the Harden trade, Embiid is taking and making an average of four more free throws per game. With that, his free-throw percentage has also improved from 81.3 percent to 85.9. The Nets have been a foul-heavy team this season and they average 20.1 per game, so Embiid should continue to get easy bonus offense when the Sixers take on the Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Nets guard Goran Dragic ($3,600 on DraftKings and $4,200 on FanDuel). With Kyrie Irving in-and-out of the Nets lineup, the team needs to keep a backcourt rotation in rhythm to accommodate. Irving is coming off of a 50-point performance on Tuesday, but Dragic is still competing with Patty Mills to determine who will be first off the bench to spell him or Seth Curry.

The Nets have a tough matchup against the 76ers on Thursday, and Dragic won't start, but he has played at least 27 minutes in two of his last three appearances. Dragic has only played six games since for his new team, so he is still getting his legs underneath him. With the game on national television and head coach Steve Nash showing confidence in Dragic, he should have another good opportunity to produce as a bargain option for NBA DFS lineups.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, March 10

