After failing to score more than 22 points through his first nine games of the 2022 NBA playoffs, James Harden turned back the clock on Sunday and dropped 31 points versus the Heat. Now the question is if Harden can replicate that performance for daily Fantasy basketball players on Tuesday. The former MVP has heard all of the talk about him being past his prime as a player and he responded in a big way in Game 4, adding nine assists and seven boards to his scoring high. And with the high NBA DFS price tags for Harden tonight, his performance could make or break many daily Fantasy basketball lineups.

On Monday, McClure listed Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: the two-time MVP posted 34 points, 18 rebounds and five assists, returning 63.5 points on DraftKings and 59.1 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, May 10

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top NBA DFS picks is 76ers center Joel Embiid, who is listed at $10,000 on both DraftKings and on FanDuel. After posting 18 points and 11 boards in his return game following a facial fracture and concussion, Embiid then had 24 points and 11 rebounds in Game 4 on Sunday. The big man has put up a double-double in each of his last five game versus the Heat.

With Nikola Jokic being voted the league's MVP, Tuesday's game is setting up as a chance for Embiid to show that he was snubbed for the league's highest award. The two centers were the top favorites all year long and Embiid vocalized that he thought he should win the award. He will be highly motivated to show the world that he was the league's best player this season and a huge performance in a critical playoff game could do that. His NBA DFS price tags are cheaper than what they were for most of the season, so Embiid at a discount is a must-roster for Tuesday.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Mavericks guard Luka Doncic ($11,400 on DraftKings, $11,200 on FanDuel). After averaging 40 points per game over the first two games of his team's series versus Phoenix, Doncic is now averaging a triple-double over the last two games of the series.

The three-time All-Star leads the postseason with 31.3 points per game while ranking fourth in assists (7.4) and ninth in rebounds (9.9). He's also been more engaged on the defensive end than he was in the regular season as he racked up three steals in Game 4 and has five total swipes over his last two games. Over is last 10 playoff games, Doncic has three games with at least 40 points, three games with at least 30 points and four games with at least 20 points.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, May 10

