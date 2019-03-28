NBA DFS: Joel Embiid and best picks for March 28 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

Thursday's eight-game slate promises plenty of excitement for NBA DFS players, with six games featuring totals of 215 or higher. With high-scoring matchups likely translating to huge offensive outputs, you'll want to identify the players who present the best value before entering your NBA DFS lineups. That will help you afford more expensive, less risky options like Rockets guard James Harden or Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. With FanDuel hosting a $200K Thursday NBA Shot and DraftKings running a $250K Fadeaway that awards $50K to the winner, there are some difficult decisions for NBA DFS players to make. Before you enter these NBA DFS tournaments or any others for Thursday evening, you'll want to see the top NBA DFS picks and lineups from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, matchups and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure is absolutely rolling through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple optimal lineups that have led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings.

For Thursday's slate, McClure is banking on 76ers center Joel Embiid at $11,400 on FanDuel and $10,400 on DraftKings. Embiid has been putting up massive numbers on both DraftKings and FanDuel on a regular basis, and in what should be an offensive shootout against the Nets, Embiid's ceiling is incredibly high this evening. In his last meeting against Brooklyn, Embiid exploded for 33 points, 17 rebounds and six assists. Lock him in as a top NBA DFS pick for Thursday night and look for a big return.

Another pick he's all over: Pelicans forward Christian Wood at $5,500 on FanDuel and $4,100 on DraftKings. Wood produced career-highs in points (23), rebounds (nine) and blocks (six) over 32 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Hawks. He returned over 17x value on both sites against Atlanta and now he gets an enticing matchup against a Kings squad that gives up over 114 points per game.

McClure is also targeting an overlooked player who has a dream matchup on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to return 30, even 40 points on both sites, and he comes at a much lower price than you would expect. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.