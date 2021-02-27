With a trio of superstars, the Brooklyn Nets have become the most efficient scoring team in the NBA. That's made them among the most popular NBA DFS stacks since the James Harden trade. But with Kevin Durant (hamstring) out through the 2021 NBA All-Star Game, daily Fantasy basketball players have to assess the matchups to determine how the loss of a former NBA MVP might change their NBA DFS strategy. There could be more shots to go around for Harden, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris and company, but how will the workload be divided, and can the Nets still pile on the points without Durant?

They'll take on a bottom-five defense in efficiency rating on Saturday in the Mavericks, so they could be popular options for NBA DFS lineups.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Saturday, Feb. 27 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Saturday, Feb. 27

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Saturday is Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV at $4,300 on DraftKings and $4,200 on FanDuel. Even though he wasn't particularly efficient offensively in San Antonio's first game in 10 days on Wednesday, Walker still played over 33 minutes and put up 16 shots against the Thunder.

That led to 12 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal, which helped him return nearly 6x on FanDuel and DraftKings. With Derrick White (health and safety protocol) still expected to be sidelined on Saturday against the Pelicans, Walker should still be in line for close to 30 minutes and a dozen or more shots.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering 76ers center Joel Embiid at $10,300 on DraftKings and $10,300 on FanDuel. Embiid has put himself in the thick of the MVP conversation with career-highs in scoring (29.6 points per game), shooting percentage (51.6), 3-point percentage (40.5), free-throw percentage (85.8) and steals (1.3).

He's also pulling down 11.2 rebounds, dishing out 3.1 assists and blocking 1.3 shots per night, which gives him the ability to put up slate-breaking numbers. Last Friday against the Bulls, Embiid put up over 90 points on both FanDuel and DraftKings; he's averaging over 50 points on both sites this season.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Saturday, Feb. 27

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Saturday because of a dream matchup.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.