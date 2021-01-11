The first full month of the 2020-21 NBA season rolls on Monday with eight games dotting the schedule, giving daily Fantasy basketball players plenty of tantalizing NBA DFS picks to choose from. Among the more popular NBA DFS picks in action Monday is Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, who leads the Bucks against Nikola Vucevic and the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. ET. And could Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum be a strong NBA DFS stack when they lead the Portland Trail Blazers against Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors at 10 p.m. ET?

Do you roll big with Antetokounmpo, Vucevic, Lillard, McCollum or Siakam on Monday as part of your NBA DFS strategy?

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, Jan. 11

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Monday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is 76ers center Joel Embiid at $9,800 on DraftKings and $9,700 on FanDuel. Embiid is scoring 24.6 points, grabbing 11.8 rebounds and dishing 3.3 assists per game for the East co-leading Sixers. That includes a 20-point, 12 rebound effort Thursday against Brooklyn.

Embiid missed Saturday's Philadelphia game against the Nuggets with a sore back, but traveled with the team to Atlanta and is expected to play Monday. And with Sixers expected to be without as many as eight players Monday, Embiid will be relied on even more to perform at his usual exceptional level. Embiid averaged over 50 Fantasy points on DraftKings in three games last week, and McClure expects him to carry the load Monday as well.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon at $8,300 on DraftKings and $8,400 on FanDuel. Brogdon is going for 23.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.2 assists so far this season. That includes Saturday's 22-point, six-rebound, nine-assist effort Saturday in a loss to the Suns.

Brogdon was even better Wednesday against the Rockets, going off for 35 points, seven assists, three steals and two rebounds. Brogdon has been stellar ever since the calendar turned to 2021, averaging over 52 Fantasy basketball points on DraftKings in the four games the Pacers have played in 2021. Monday's matchup against the Kings is just as juicy, as Sacramento is ranked 24th defending Brogdon's position.

