With 10 teams supplying Thursday's NBA DFS player pool, choosing your NBA DFS picks wisely is critical to finish in the money. Do you go with a star like Toronto's Pascal Siakam, who leads the Raptors against Gordon Hayward and the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 p.m. ET? What about creating NBA DFS stacks with Portland's CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard when the Trail Blazers take on Malcolm Brogdon and the Indiana Pacers at 10 p.m. ET?

Anchoring your NBA DFS rosters around Siakam, Hayward, McCollum, Lillard or Brogdon would likely mean you'd need to find lower-priced value elsewhere Thursday. But with big money on the line in daily Fantasy basketball tournaments, 50-50s and cash games on websites like DraftKings and FanDuel, it pays to get strong advice. Before finalizing any NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Thursday, Jan. 14 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, Jan. 14

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Thursday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Sixers center Joel Embiid at $10,000 on DraftKings and $10,200 on FanDuel. Embiid ranks eighth in the NBA by scoring 26.6 points per game and is fifth in the NBA pulling down 12.1 rebounds per outing. That includes a monster 45-point, 16-rebound effort Tuesday against the Heat.

Embiid's back was sore after playing 39 minutes against Miami in the OT victory, which is understandable after shooting 69.6 percent from the field, also dishing four assists and swiping five steals. The effort was worth over 84 NBA DFS points on FanDuel -- effectively doubling what a mere mortal could have hoped to produce for daily Fantasy basketball players. Embiid and the 76ers get the Heat again Thursday, which means Embiid is a must-roster choice.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy also includes Warriors guard Stephen Curry at $9,700 on DraftKings and $9,600 on FanDuel. The sharpshooter is third in the NBA with 27.8 points per game along with 5.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists. Curry went for 20 points, four rebounds and three assists in Tuesday's loss to the Pacers.

Curry has virtually been a one-man show for Golden State this season after Klay Thompson went on the shelf with an Achilles injury. Curry torched the Clippers for 38 points and 11 rebounds last Friday, and also popped for 30 points, nine boards and eight assists Jan. 4 against Sacramento. With daily Fantasy basketball scoring outbursts of 68 and 75 points on DraftKings already this season, Curry is in line for another huge NBA DFS game Thursday against the Nuggets.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, Jan. 14

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Jan. 14? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.