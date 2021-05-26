Julius Randle waited seven years to make his playoff debut but he had a lackluster performance in Game 1 vs. the Hawks. The All-Star forward had a dismal shooting night, going 6-for-23, and returned just 37 points on DraftKings after averaging nearly 48 points per game on the site over his previous 10 contests. But it was just one game and Randle has been the Knicks' best player all season, so he is still worthy of consideration for Wednesday's NBA DFS lineups. The Knicks will look to avoid going into an 0-2 hole at home, so Randle will do whatever it takes to even up the series.

After being named the league's Most Improved Player, Randle carries high-end value with listings of $9,400 on DraftKings and $9,800 on FanDuel for Wednesday's NBA DFS action. As one of the priciest options, you'll need to balance out your NBA DFS lineups by pairing him with some more economical players. Perhaps, stacking Randle with Alec Burks ($4,600 on DraftKings, $5,500 on FanDuel), who exploded for 27 points in Game 1 will be an effecting NBA DFS strategy?

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings.

And on Tuesday, McClure included Celtics guard Marcus Smart as one of his top picks. The result: Smart posted 19 points, six assists, three rebounds and two steals to return over 6x value on both FanDuel and DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, May 26

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday is 76ers center Joel Embiid at $10,100 on both DraftKings and FanDuel. Philadelphia's big man went off for 30 points, six rebounds and three assists in Game 1 vs. Washington. Embiid always turns it up a notch for the postseason and it was his fourth straight playoff game with at least 30 points.

Embiid is one of the finalists for the NBA MVP award after a career season. He averaged 28.5 points per game to go along with 10.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 blocks. He ranked second in the NBA in player efficiency rating (PER) at 30.3, in part due to his career-high 51.3 field goal percentage. Embiid was especially dominant vs. the Wizards this year as he averaged 30.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 blocks in three regular-season meetings against Washington.

Part of McClure's NBA DFS strategy for Wednesday includes stacking Embiid with guard Ben Simmons ($7,300 on DraftKings, $8,100 on FanDuel). Simmons posted a 15-rebound, 15-assist double-double in Game 1 vs. the Wizards. Both of those totals were new playoff career-highs for the fourth-year point guard.

Simmons filled up the box score against Washington's league-worst scoring defense this season. In two regular-season games, he averaged 16.5 points, 9.5 assists, 7.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game. Even when he's not piling up a lot of points, Simmons can still help out your NBA DFS lineups with his ability to accumulate stats in other areas. Philadelphia is averaging 126.5 points per game through four matchups this year with Washington, so expect Simmons to pile up big numbers again on Wednesday.

