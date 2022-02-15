The Atlanta Hawks have dropped their last two games, which have coincided with forward John Collins getting hurt and missing time. Collins (foot) is out until the All-Star break so someone on Atlanta will have to step up and replace the Hawks' second-leading scorer and rebounder. Veteran Danilo Gallinari appears to be next in line to fill the bulk of Collins' minutes, while newcomer Kevin Knox II may even enter the rotation. Is one of them worthy of consideration for Tuesday's NBA DFS lineups?

Gallinari started on Sunday but had just five points in 23 minutes of play. However, Bogdan Bogdanovic saw more time off the bench and poured in 26 points as he saw some time in the frontcourt. So, will it be Bogdanovic instead that should factor into your NBA DFS strategy on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel? Before making your NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

On Monday, McClure included Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan as one of his top NBA DFS picks on both DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: DeRozan dropped 40 points with seven assists and three rebounds to return 52.75 points on DraftKings and 51.1 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday, February 15

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday is 76ers center Joel Embiid, who is listed at $11,600 on both DraftKings on FanDuel. The MVP favorite had a 40-point triple-double in Saturday's win over the Cavaliers. Embiid dropped 40 points with 14 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in just 33 minutes of action.

It was the second triple-double of the year for the big man but his eighth game with at least 40 points. Embiid has been dominant all season but has especially been on a tear over his last dozen games, with averages of 35.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 blocks per contest. Embiid is even torching top defenses like the second-ranked Celtics who is the team Philly faces tonight. In a December game, Embiid had 41 points and 10 boards against Boston and the Sixers' offense will continue to run through him with James Harden (hamstring) unavailable.

Another part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Suns guard Devin Booker ($8,400 on DraftKings and $8,800 on FanDuel). Booker has been a major catalyst for the Suns having the NBA's best record and he's averaged 29.4 points over his last 10 games.

On Saturday, Booker posted 26 points, five rebounds and five assists in a win over the Magic, marking his 10th game of the year with a 20-5-5 stat line. Now he gets to face a depleted Clippers squad playing on the second night of a back-to-back which is something they've struggled with all season. LA is just 3-6 in these games and is allowing over 47 percent from the field as compared to 42 percent when it has rest. Booker should exploit this Clippers team which is also one he posted one of his two double-doubles this year against when they met in early January.

How to set your NBA DFS lineups for Tuesday, February 15

