NBA DFS: Joel Embiid and top picks for May 9 DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball lineups

Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA Playoff action on Wednesday, May 9, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and rolled through the NBA season, cashing huge on numerous tournament and cash game rosters.



He was able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.



On Tuesday, McClure rostered Warriors forward Draymond Green at $9,000 on FanDuel. The result: Green exploded for 19 points, 14 rebounds, nine assists, three steals and two blocks -- returning 60.30 FD points, his second-best performance of the entire season.



For Wednesday's single-game slate involving Game 5 of Celtics-76ers, McClure loves 76ers guard T.J. McConnell as a value play at $3,000 on FanDuel and $3,200 on DraftKings.



In Monday's victory over the Celtics, McConnell was inserted into the starting lineup and scored a career-high 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists, producing well over 30 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in for Wednesday's slate.



McClure is stacking McConnell with center Joel Embiid, who is $10,300 on FanDuel and $9,800 on DraftKings.



He gets an ideal matchup against a Celtics squad that has struggled to guard him. Embiid, who has recorded a double-double in every game in this series, has scored at least 50 points on DraftKings in both games against the Celtics on the road. Expect Embiid and McConnell to return plenty of value on Wednesday as the 76ers look to force a Game 6.



McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has a dream matchup Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to score 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups for Wednesday's NBA Playoff action from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and cashed multiple tournament rosters this season.