NBA DFS: Joel Embiid and top picks for Nov. 25 FanDuel, DraftKings daily fantasy basketball lineups

The 2018-19 NBA DFS season rolls on Sunday, November 25 with six games on the main slate that gets underway at 6 p.m. ET. There's no shortage of star power available with players such as Kawhi Leonard, Ben Simmons, Damian Lillard and Kemba Walker

among the top-priced options. FanDuel is running a $150K Sunday NBA Shot, while DraftKings is hosting a $200K Pull Up Jumper that awards $50K to the winner. Before you enter these NBA DFS tournaments or any others for Sunday evening, you'll want to see the top NBA DFS picks and lineups from Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2M in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure is off to a blistering start, cashing his first five lineups on DraftKings to open the season, as well as producing multiple other optimal lineups that have led to huge returns for followers. And on Saturday, McClure was all over Julius Randle on FanDuel. The result? Randle exploded for 29 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and a steal -- returning almost 60 points on FanDuel and 8x value.

For Sunday's slate, McClure is high on Jazz guard Alec Burks as a value play at $3,500 on FanDuel and $4,100 on DraftKings.

Burks is coming off an impressive performance against the Lakers that saw him record 17 points and five rebounds. On Sunday, he gets an ideal matchup against a Kings team that has struggled to guard him. In fact, Burks is averaging over 17 points on DraftKings in his last two meetings against Sacramento. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in for Sunday's slate.

Another pick he loves: 76ers center Joel Embiid at $11,700 on FanDuel and $10,900 on DraftKings. Embiid has scored 55 or more points on DraftKings in five of his last seven games, and he has a great chance to produce big numbers again on Sunday against a Nets squad that gives up over 110 points per game.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up big numbers who has a dream matchup on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to return 40, even 50 points on both sites, and he comes at a great price. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup on Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings.