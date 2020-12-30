The 2020-21 NBA season continues on Wednesday and there are six games on the docket. With big money on the line in NBA daily Fantasy tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on FanDuel and DraftKings, NBA DFS owners everywhere will be scouring the NBA DFS player pool for value. Jimmy Butler was held out against the Bucks because of an ankle injury on Tuesday night and he's unlikely to be in the lineup as the Heat take on the Bucks again. What did last night's minutes distribution tell us about Miami and should you avoid the Heat altogether after they lost by 47 last night?

Meanwhile, the Lakers are back in action against the Spurs on Wednesday and with that total at 229, Anthony Davis, Montrezl Harrell and Dennis Schroder could be among popular NBA DFS stacks. But making your NBA daily Fantasy picks will be a serious challenge as always with a variety of solid options available. Before finalizing any NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Wednesday, Dec. 30 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Wednesday, Dec. 30

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Wednesday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Heat guard Tyler Herro at $6,300 on DraftKings and $5,500 on FanDuel. The No. 13 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft enjoyed a solid rookie season where he averaged 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game but he took his game to another level during the postseason.

Herro averaged 16.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game during the 2020 NBA Playoffs and famously dropped 37 on the Celtics in a pivotal Game 4 win during the Eastern Conference Finals. So far in 2020-21, Herro is averaging 15.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game and he's coming off a 23-point night against the Bucks on Tuesday. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in your NBA DFS lineups on Wednesday.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Hawks forward John Collins ($7,100 on DraftKings, $6,800 on FanDuel). The emerging star out of Wake Forest is in his fourth season now and he was averaging 21.6 points and 10.1 rebounds per game last season before missing 25 games for violating the leagues PED rules.

However, he returned to finish his season with at least 20 points and seven rebounds in nine of his last 10 games. So far in 2020-21, Collins has dealt with foul trouble and only averaged 24.0 minutes per game, but he's still averaged 14.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. Against the Nets with a whopping total of 239.5, you'll want Collins in your NBA DFS lineups with his 20-plus point double-double upside.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Wednesday, Dec. 30

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Wednesday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Dec. 30? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.