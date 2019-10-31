NBA DFS: John Collins and top FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Thursday, Oct. 31

Halloween evening brings a lighter three-game NBA schedule, but there's still plenty of action for NBA DFS players to cash in on with DraftKings running a $400K Big Jam Tournament and FanDuel hosting a $400K Thursday NBA Scary Shot. Paul George (shoulder) and Trae Young (ankle) won't be in the player pool, but there are still plenty of potential top NBA DFS picks such as Nikola Jokic, Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler and Brandon Ingram available. Before setting your own NBA DFS strategy and looking up and down the NBA schedule for the top NBA DFS stacks for Thursday, you'll want to see what Mike McClure has to say. He's a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career, and his NBA DFS optimal lineups and advice can help you make all the right calls when studying Heat vs. Hawks, Nuggets vs. Pelicans and Spurs vs. Clippers.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. Now, he's off to a blistering start to the 2019-20 NBA season, cashing on both sites on Tuesday's Opening Night 2019 and then following that up with returns as high as 20x on DraftKings on Wednesday. Then, he cashed on every lineup he gave SportsLine members on Thursday and Friday, and cashed with ease again on Monday. Anybody following him has seen huge returns. Now he's turned his attention to Thursday's daily Fantasy basketball slate.

For Thursday, we can tell you McClure is high on Hawks power forward John Collins ($15,300 on FanDuel, $8,700 on DraftKings). The 2017 first-rounder from Wake Forest already torched the Hawks' Thursday opponent, the Miami Heat, for 30 points in 36 minutes on Tuesday night. Collins' output included a career-best five 3-pointers, which included four in the game's first eight minutes. With Young hobbled on a sprained ankle, Collins has a sky-high ceiling on Thursday.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy for Thursday includes rostering Nuggets small forward Will Barton as a value pick at just $5,900 on FanDuel and $5,000 on DraftKings. The ninth-year pro out of Memphis is off to a strong start this season, averaging 14 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists thus far. He's coming off perhaps his most complete game on the season when he recorded 19 points and 11 rebounds against the Mavericks on Tuesday.

NBA DFS players who have invested in him have seen some big dividends this season as he's gone off for over 30 points on DraftKings three times already with two of those performances yielding over 8x value. He gets a juicy matchup on Thursday against a struggling New Orleans squad that is ranked last in the NBA in scoring defense (128.2 ppg), so confidently lock Barton in your NBA DFS lineups for Thursday.

McClure is also targeting another player who has a dream matchup on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to return 50, even 60 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineup for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.