Eighteen teams are stocking the NBA DFS player pool Monday with top-tier talent at all ends of the investment spectrum. Among the players that could be top NBA DFS picks is Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is dropping 23.5 points and grabbing 11.7 rebound per game in advance of a home game against the struggling Detroit Pistons at 8 p.m. ET. Another potential facet of your NBA DFS strategy could be Atlanta's Trae Young (28.2 ppg, 8.3 apg), who leads the Hawks against the visiting Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Should Antetokounmpo and Young be a part of your NBA DFS rosters Monday? And what other players should you consider for daily Fantasy basketball picks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel? Before setting any NBA DFS lineups for Monday, be sure to see the NBA DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Monday, Jan. 4 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Monday, Jan. 4

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Monday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Rockets guard John Wall at $7,600 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel. In two games since his trade from the Wizards, Wall has put up 25.0 points, grabbed 5.0 rebounds and dealt 7.5 assists. That includes a 28-point, six-assist, four-rebound effort Saturday against the Kings.

Wall showed his full range of capability in his second game back from the COVID-19 list, as well as taking over the helm of Houston's scoring workload with James Harden (ankle) out. Harden is questionable again Tuesday for Houston's game against the Mavericks, and with Wall shooting a robust 46.3 percent from the field and averaging six more points than his career stats, McClure sees a huge NBA DFS opportunity.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy also includes rostering Kings guard De'Aaron Fox at $8,200 on DraftKings and $8,000 on FanDuel. Fox is dropping 21.0 points, pulling down 3.0 rebounds and dishing 6.2 assists per game so far in 2020-21. Fox went for 23 points, four assists and two rebounds in 36 minutes against the Rockets on Saturday.

The fourth-year pro from Kentucky is excelling so far this season, scoring 4.7 points over his 16.3 points-per-game career average and delivering over 38 daily Fantasy basketball points per game on DraftKings. And Fox is getting there despite his 42.7 percent shooting average being a couple ticks below his career numbers. Fox and the Kings take on the Warriors on Monday, a team dead last in the NBA allowing opponents 123.7 points per game.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Monday, Jan. 4

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Monday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Jan. 4? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.