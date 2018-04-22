NBA DFS: Jonas Valanciunas and top picks for April 22 DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy basketball lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
Before you enter a daily fantasy basketball tournament for NBA Playoff action on Sunday, April 22, you need to hear what professional DFS player Mike McClure has to say. McClure has more than $1 million in career DFS winnings and rolled through the NBA season, cashing huge on numerous tournament and cash game rosters.
He was able to do all that thanks to some spot-on picks.
On Saturday, McClure rostered Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday at just $7,800 on DraftKings. The result: Holiday exploded for 41 points, eight assists and three rebounds. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a profitable NBA DFS night.
For Sunday's four-game slate of Celtics-Bucks, Warriors-Spurs, Raptors-Wizards and Cavaliers-Pacers, McClure is all over Wizards forward Mike Scott as a value play at $3,800 on FanDuel and $4,100 on DraftKings.
Scott has scored at least 19 points on FanDuel and DraftKings in four of his last five games. He's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in for Sunday's slate.
McClure is also loving Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas at $6,000 on FanDuel and $5,700 on DraftKings.
He gets an ideal matchup against a Wizards squad that has struggled to guard him. In Tuesday's victory over Washington, Valanciunas went off for 19 points and 14 rebounds, producing over 40 points on both DraftKings and FanDuel. And he's scored at least 25 points on DraftKings in 11 of his last 14 games, so take advantage of the bargain and watch the DFS points roll in.
McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers who has a dream matchup on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to score 50, even 60 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal DFS lineup for Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full NBA optimal tournament lineups for Sunday's NBA Playoff games from a professional DFS player who has over $1 million in career winnings and cashed multiple tournament rosters this season.
