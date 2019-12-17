NBA DFS: Jrue Holiday and best FanDuel, DraftKings daily Fantasy basketball picks for Tuesday, Dec. 17

The 2019-20 NBA schedule rolls on Tuesday and with hundreds of thousands on the line in NBA DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on FanDuel and DraftKings, finding the right matchups to exploit on the NBA schedule could be the difference between turning a profit or taking a loss. LeBron James is part of the NBA DFS player pool as the Lakers visit the Indiana Pacers at 8 p.m. ET. Can he put up big enough numbers to keep Los Angeles' seven-game winning streak alive against emerging young Pacers stars Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis?

Meanwhile, the Nets will visit the Pelicans in the game with the highest over-under (230.5) of Tuesday night. With high scoring expected, there could be multiple NBA DFS stacks worth considering for your NBA DFS lineups on Tuesday night. But before you make your daily Fantasy basketball picks, be sure to check out the optimal NBA DFS strategy from SportsLine DFS expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

McClure rolled through the 2018-19 NBA season, producing multiple lineups that led to huge returns for followers, including as much as 40x on FanDuel and 84x on DraftKings. Now, he's off to a blistering start to the 2019-20 NBA season, cashing on both sites on Opening Night and then following that up with returns as high as 20x on DraftKings the next night. Overall, his lineups have cashed a whopping 60 percent of the time so far on DraftKings and FanDuel. Anybody following him has seen huge returns.

McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Tuesday

For Tuesday, McClure is high on Lakers center JaVale McGee ($3,800 on FanDuel, $3,900 on DraftKings). With Kyle Kuzma out with an ankle injury again on Tuesday and Anthony Davis (ankle) listed as questionable, that could mean more minutes for McGee.

McGee is still one of the NBA's most capable rim defenders, averaging 1.4 blocks per game despite playing just 16.4 minutes per contest. And last Friday, McGee had one of his biggest games of the season with nine points, 10 rebounds, five blocks, an assist and a steal to provide a 10x return on DraftKings. With Los Angeles having to fill Kuzma's minutes and Davis possibly playing at less than 100 percent if he's able to go, look for McGee to continue to make an impact at the rim as a shot-blocker and rebounder on Tuesday.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy Monday also includes rostering Pelicans shooting guard Jrue Holiday ($8,300 on FanDuel, $7,700 on DraftKings), who returned nearly 7x on DraftKings on Sunday with 29 points and eight assists. During his time in New Orleans, Holiday has become a strong scorer from the wing, but his daily Fantasy basketball value has been enhanced by his willingness to share the basketball.

Holiday is scoring 19.4 points per game and also dishing out 6.8 assists per contest. With JJ Redick (groin) sidelined, Holiday is likely to see slightly increased minutes and more shots in New Orleans' offense, which makes him an intriguing play against the Nets on Tuesday.

